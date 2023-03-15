Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,605 in the last 365 days.

Coaction Specialty Achieves B Corp Certification

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coaction Global, Inc (Coaction), a privately-owned specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance company, is pleased to announce the company has become the first commercial P&C insurance company to become a certified B Corporation (B Corp).

B Corp certification recognizes a select group of businesses based on their performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to renewable energy use. Coaction, in particular, has worked hard to responsibly balance environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns with the strategic considerations needed to achieve business objectives and benefit stakeholders. B Corp certification is one stop on Coaction’s ESG Journey, as detailed in its 2022 ESG Fact Sheet.

“Coaction is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for our current and future team members,” said Jonathan Ritz, CEO of Coaction. “We are integrating ESG risks into our ERM framework in order to thoroughly consider ESG opportunities and risks to our business. We recognize that climate patterns are constantly changing and pose an increased risk to our industry and financial system. To accommodate this reality and achieve financial resiliency, Coaction is integrating the financial risks associated with climate change into our governance and risk management frameworks and our business strategies.”

Coaction is a specialty underwriter across six major product verticals: property, casualty, entertainment, binding authority, executive liability, and multi-line, providing insurance coverage to U.S. customers. Coaction’s innovative products provide increased diversification benefits, enhanced competitiveness in the marketplace, and the opportunity to sustainably serve additional customers to business policyholders.

For further information about this new certification and product offerings, please visit www.coactionspecialty.com.
Coaction B-Corp Site

About Coaction Global (Coaction)
Coaction Global, Inc. (Coaction), headquartered in Morristown, NJ, is the parent of Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Coaction Specialty), a specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company, providing a range of property and casualty solutions to customers across the United States through its insurance company subsidiaries. The member insurance companies of Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about Coaction and the rebrand, please visit www.coactionspecialty.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
859-803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Coaction Specialty Achieves B Corp Certification

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more