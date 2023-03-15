Gambulls NFT Will Disrupt Online Gambling Forever

/EIN News/ -- Willemstad, Curaçao, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gambulls, an online crypto casino, is making a bold move by combining online gambling with NFTs. They will be releasing 6673 NFTs later this month, March 31, 2023 on Magic Eden.





The aim for the NFT release is to raise funds to fuel the growth of Gambulls to increasingly dominate the online gambling market share. However, the Gambulls NFT will offer far more than just a pretty JPEG for social signaling. Gambulls NFT's will posses considerable utility to be taken advantage of by the owner. This includes free weekly cash prizes, rakeback, bonuses, our engage-to-earn program from the platform and many other exclusive benefits on Gambulls.

Given the huge size of the Gambulls community, combined with fans and followers of Jelly Co, an initial NFT buyer wouldn't have a hard time selling them at the secondary market. Die-hard fans of Gambulls NFT, though, would hold on to it for the long term, as they can enjoy the NFT's amazing utility.

Why are Gambulls NFT's better than other NFT's

Gambulls NFT's work similarly to a membership card with smart contracts that guarantee their utility and value. This makes the NFT incorruptible and reliable to the holders for providing the promised benefits.

The Gambulls NFT collection has a verifiable number of minted NFTs. The collection comprises 6,673 Bulls, including 7 Legendaries.

The value of an NFT can be determined by how likely it is for one to hold a certain amount of traits. For example, among the 6,673 NFTs, perhaps only a handful of them posses the green eye color. This makes the green eyed Bulls rarer and a prized possession for NFT collectors to pay for.





Raising capital to improve players online gambling experience

By utilizing NFT's, Gambulls will not only raise capital but also reinvest said funds back into the community by offering those incentives.

The NFT marketplace will be built with a strong focus on community, providing users with tools for social interaction, curation and NFT discovery. Greater accessibility, convenience and exciting opportunities will be granted to those involved in the NFT marketplace.

Gambulls NFTs will go hand-in-hand with the Gambulls NFT Marketplace, which will be developed much later after the NFTs are released. The marketplace will employ three major blockchains — Ethereum, Polygon and Solana. This allows users to easily switch between networks, explore a wide range of NFTs, and make purchases with their preferred cryptocurrencies that are network-compatible.

The NFT marketplace will be built with a focus on community, providing users with tools for social interaction, curation, and NFT discovery. Greater accessibility, convenience, and exciting opportunities will be granted to those involved in the NFT marketplace.

Finally, the raised capital will put into motion the anticipated Gambulls Metaverse. Gambulls NFT holders will control a unique avatar to mingle with other users and play online games together, in real time.

Never again will players need to allocate time for traveling to a physical establishment, dress up, pay for overpriced refreshments and stay at a hotel when they can simply lounge in their own private domicile.

