Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to the Republic of Korea

Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Seoul March 16-18 to advance U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) public and private cooperation in furthering the clean energy transition and strengthening global energy security. In Seoul, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will co-chair the 9th U.S.-ROK Energy Security Dialogue with representatives of the ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also participate in a roundtable discussion on clean energy technologies with U.S. and ROK companies and meet with ROK officials to discuss ongoing collaboration on energy security and clean energy transition priorities.

