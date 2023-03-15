During the 75th anniversary of UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights educators are urged to teach a right a week
I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth for Human Rights International’s (YHRI) Washington, DC, chapter today announced its challenge to educators to teach one human right per week in this 75th anniversary year of the United Nations’ adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).
Coordinated by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights 75 Initiative is being forwarded by YHRI.
The Human Rights 75 Initiative seeks to “rekindle the spirit, impulse and vitality that led to the UDHR 75 years ago and rejuvenate a worldwide consensus on human rights — one that unifies us at a time when we need urgently to come together to confront our most pressing challenges,” according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in a message to mark the anniversary.
To make teaching youth their 30 rights easy for educators, Youth for Human Rights International provides free online downloads of booklets and videos that show the 30 rights in ways that are relatable for youth, with youth actors and school situations.
Ideas for promoting and celebrating the rights under the UDHR are outlined in the Youth for Human Rights Educator kit and curriculum. Youth can create and enter art contests which focus on human rights, do park cleanups, create kite-flying events with various rights featured on kites, and an infinite number of other ideas to teach and promote human rights while making it entertaining.
Youth for Human Rights International’s Washington, DC, chapter recently sponsored an art contest on the theme “War or Peace?” and launched a virtual gallery to display the winners and top entries. A book has been published of the artwork with information about the artists and their artwork that helps to fund future contests.
Mr. Azhar Haq, president of Youth for Human Rights International’s DC chapter, said, “Artists can often express concepts such as human rights in an art form which brings these rights more vividly to the beholder.”
The contest is an example for other groups or schools wishing to encourage learning about human rights through the arts. Submissions to the YHRI art contest included a wide range of emotions, contexts and themes. Each contestant was required to relate their work to one or more of the 30 rights in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The UDHR was created immediately following the atrocities of World War II, when the newly formed United Nations Human Rights Commission, under the chairmanship of Eleanor Roosevelt, then U.S. delegate to the UN, saw to the delineation of the thirty fundamental rights that form the basis for a free and fair society. On December 10, 1948, the UDHR was formally adopted by the United Nations with the intention that governments and people of all nations use it as a tool to reduce violence and discrimination and to help uphold the dignity and rights of mankind.
As monumental as that was, today few people can name even a few of their thirty fundamental human rights.
To solve this problem, short videos were created by Youth for Human Rights International to easily teach each of the 30 rights guaranteed under the UDHR. Offering these videos and written materials to educators, parents, after-school programs, and youth groups, Youth for Human Rights hopes to have more organizations engaging with their students and helping to teach what human rights are.
Over the last few years, online training has been done with youth and adults using these materials. Participants in the training were able to further discuss the individual elements related to the human rights being covered. The events are perfect for preteens to seniors, educators, and parents – anyone wanting to learn more about human rights. Indeed, one student who attended commented at the end of a seminar, “I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.”
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI), founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization with chapters around the world whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance, respect, and peace.
YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through international summits, art series, concerts, and other interactive community events.
