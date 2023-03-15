Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,682 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mekonnen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen today to discuss a range of issues critical to the U.S.-Ethiopia relationship.

Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister Mekonnen discussed the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, which has resulted in considerable progress in re-establishing peace across northern Ethiopia. They also discussed the need for unhindered access by international human rights monitors to conflict-affected areas and the importance of an inclusive and comprehensive process of transitional justice, as well as the description of the justice plan and how the United States can be supportive. Finally, they spoke about Ethiopia’s economic challenges and reviewed other important regional issues, including Somalia.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mekonnen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more