New Historical Fiction Book Catches Readers’ Attention
“The Common Threads” Takes Readers to the Ups and Downs of 1800s LifeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a story brings two people together and shares stories of poverty, slavery, and hardships - that story surely brings hope and lessons for life.
“The Common Threads”, a new historical fiction book is set to capture your heart. The book is about failures, fate, and success; and will surely serve its readers loads of inspiration. The story is set in the early 1850s when thirteen-year-old Ashani tribe member Berko Yaba is snatched from his home in Ghana, West Africa, and placed on a slave ship bound for Jamaica. A short time later, Berko takes a new name, Jed, and reluctantly begins a new, imprisoned life with his shrewd owner.
Meanwhile, in Cupar, Scotland, Johnny McDonald is like most teenage boys in his farming community, focused on raising healthy crops and animals. But when Johnny marries Diana and begins farming his land, things begin to go wrong.
“This story is about the challenges faced by two people, living in two separate lives, until they are brought to one place and face the sorrows of prejudice,” Author L. A. Champagne says.
Jed, one of the two main characters, battles the torture of slavery and falls in love with Mary, another slave, while John fights the daily obstacles that accompany a life of farming until a disaster takes place that led his crops to ruins, prompting Johnny to take an Underground Railroad to escape. The roads of both men finally crossed and both journeyed through success in Canada. Eventually, the men will face hardships of prejudice.
“In this historical tale, the years pass and the families grow to include multi-racial twins, as events eventually lead a new generation to Mississippi, where everyone must face the sorrows of prejudice,” Champaign says.
The question now is: Will they ever survive the waves of challenges in their lives?
L. A. Champagne was born with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. She has defied all odds and graduated from Georgian College, Barrie Ontario with an Advertising Diploma. A mother and grandmother, she served 5 years volunteering for RVH Auxiliary as head of public relations at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie Ontario, until her condition no longer allowed her to do the job.
“The Common Threads Trilogy: Common Threads 1 ” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
