Radon Detector Market to hit US$ 877.68 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 7.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The importance of better indoor air quality is driving the adoption of radon detectors and boosting the market growth.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Radon Detector Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Long-Term and Short-Term) and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 514.88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 877.68 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The COVID-19 outbreak hindered the growth of the global market in 2020, and thus there is a decline in y-o-y growth. However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onward and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace.

There are several initiatives and programs developed by organizations across the world to increase awareness about radon and to develop standards/codes for measurement and mitigation of radon levels in residential and commercial sectors. Organizations such as EPA, American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST), European Radon Association, U.S. Green Building Council, and UK Radon Association among many others coupled with programs/initiatives/standards such as National Radon Proficiency Program (NRPP), Health Canada Radon Program, Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction, and Building Codes and Standards for Radon-Resistant New Construction (RRNC) such as International Residential Code (IRC) and American National Standards are complementing the adoption of radon detectors among residential and commercial users globally, which drives the market growth. In addition, national radon programmes and surveys are boosting the awareness about radon, its levels, and harmful effects among world population. Hence, the standards and codes developed by various government and industry bodies in various countries for radon detection and mitigation are driving the overall market growth.

Radon Detector Market in North America to Grow at Highest CAGR during Forecast Period

North America dominated the radon detectors market in 2019, and it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period by accounting decent share by 2027. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global radon detectors market, followed by APAC.

In North America, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the major economies that invest in integration of advanced technology in several industries. This, in turn, is leading to a highly competitive market in the region. The Surgeon General, the US EPA, the American Lung Association, the American Medical Association, and the National Safety Council recommend testing homes for radon. Thus, high significance of testing radon gas is surging the deployment of radon detectors in the region across all residential and commercial buildings.

Key Findings of Study:

The growing demand for efficient radon detection systems from customer and industry across the world is anticipated to fuel the development of advanced radon detectors that are integrated with technologies and features relevant to changing customer preferences/requirements. From initial testing method using charcoal canisters, the radon detection solution providers are now offering radon detectors that provide digital and continuous radon detection and are integrated with sophisticated sensors and digital displays. Market players are innovating and offering advanced radon detectors owing to the unreliable test results due to inefficient older systems, growing trend of technology integration, increasing trend of smart homes, and rising awareness of radon detector benefits. The increasing demand of digital radon monitors that provide accurate and reliable testing over both short-term and long-term is further boosting the growth of global radon detectors market. The key market players such as Airthings, Radonova, SunRADON LLC, and Bertin Instruments are offering a complete suite for radon detection with dedicated software, apps, cloud services, connectivity options with smart home devices such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and many other advanced features. Hence, the growing integration of advanced and innovative features in radon detectors by key players for enhanced customer experience is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global radon detectors market during 2020–2027.

Radon Detector Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global radon detector market. Airthings; Bertin Instruments; Radonova; SunRADON LLC; Durridge; Quarta-Rad Inc.; Family Safety Products, Inc.; BRK Brands, Inc.; PRO-Lab; and Radiation Safety Services, Inc. are among the prominent players operating in the market.

