Ute Meta Bauer Appointed Artistic Director Of The Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s Contemporary Art Biennale

Ute Meta Bauer Appointed As The Artistic Director Of The Second Edition Of The Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s Contemporary Art Biennale In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is on an accelerated trajectory of social and cultural transformation, which is why I consider this a unique opportunity to capture this special moment in time through works of art” — Ute Meta Bauer