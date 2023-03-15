Mainstream Fluid and Air Adds 50% to Workforce in 2022
Mainstream Fluid & Air added 50% to workforce in 2022 amid rising demand for their easy-to-install, fast lead-time HVAC fan arrays & coils.
With the increased demand for our fan arrays and coils, we have invested heavily in expanding our workforce and production capacity to meet the growing needs of our clients.”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream Fluid and Air, a leading manufacturer of air handling equipment, announced today that they have increased their workforce by more than 50% in 2022 due to increased order volume. The company's rapid growth has led to a significant expansion of its production capability.
— Jim Markham, CEO, Mainstream Fluid and Air
Growing since the early 1990s, Mainstream has become a leading manufacturer of coils and innovative retrofit fan array products. Mainstream fan arrays have become known in the HVAC industry for their ease of installation, fast lead times, and N+1 redundancy.
"Our commitment to product development and a strong culture of service has propelled our growth over the past few years," said Mainstream's CEO, Jim Markham. "With the increased demand for our fan arrays and coils, we have invested heavily in expanding our workforce and production capacity to meet the growing needs of our clients."
The company's investment in equipment and technology has ensured that its production facilities remain state-of-the-art. Mainstream's employees receive extensive training to provide the highest level of service to its customers.
"Mainstream's core values of knowledge, innovation, and integrity are reflected in our commitment to hiring the best talent and providing opportunities for professional development," added Markham. "We are excited to welcome new team members to the Mainstream family and look forward to achieving new heights together."
Mainstream remains an HVAC industry leader, providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients. For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact us at (908) 931-1010 or info@mainstream-corp.com.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded as a Northern New Jersey family business manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. The company's dedication to innovation and integrity ensures that its products and services meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
