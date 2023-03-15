Healthcare CMO Market to Reach US$ 223,355.6 million by 2027 at 12.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is expected to drive the growth of the global healthcare CMO market by sub segment of service segment

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service and Geography. The global healthcare CMO market is expected to reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 80,479.4 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027. The market is expected to grow due to increasing contract manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services.

Download Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003263/

Contract manufacturing organization (CMO) also known as contract development and manufacturing organization is a company that serves several other companies in the medical devices as well as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector with comprehensive services from development, manufacturing to packaging. These services are outsourced by various OEM players in the business in order to help with the scalability, and save marginally on production costs.

Global healthcare CMO market, based on services was segmented as, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and medical device contract manufacturing services. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services is further classified as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), final dosage form manufacturing and packaging market. Similarly, the medical device contract manufacturing services is divided into outsourcing design, device manufacturing and final good assembly markets. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment held the largest share of the market, by service. Also, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment is expected to witness fastest growth at a fastest CAGR of 12.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003263

The major players operating in the healthcare CMO market, Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services

The report segments the global healthcare CMO market as follows:

Global Healthcare CMO Market – By Service

• Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services

o Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing

o Final Dosage Form Manufacturing

o Packaging

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services

o Outsourcing Design

o Device Manufacturing

o Final Goods Assembly

Get a Full Report Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003263/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10379

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Healthcare, Media, and Telecommunication.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering the best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value for their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis, etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, Systems, products, and services etc., which helps our clients to gain a deeper analytical understanding of various research topics.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us: