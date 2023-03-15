Photomedicine Devices and Technologies Market Predicted to Reach USD 712.91 Million by 2028

The Latest Study on Photomedicine Devices and Technologies Market has evaluated the future growth of the market and gives useful stats on industry structure.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest research study on “Photomedicine Devices and Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology and Application,” the market is projected to reach US$ 712.91 million by 2028 from US$ 497.40 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors governing the market growth.

Photomedicine is a discipline of medicine that uses photobiology and light to cure diseases and other medical conditions. Lasers, full-spectrum light, dichroic lamps, polychromatic polarized light, light-emitting diodes, and fluorescent lamps are used in this treatment to expose people to specific wavelengths of light. Photomedicine is a new therapy option for a variety of disorders that has outperformed the old technique of diagnosing and detecting a condition. Factors such as a wider applicability of photomedicine and rise in demand for minimally invasive and noninvasive therapies are boosting the photomedicine devices and technologies market growth. However, the stringent regulatory framework for photomedicine technologies hampers the growth of the market.

Based on application, the photomedicine devices and technologies market is segmented into Aesthetics and Dermatology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Pain Management, Wound Healing, and Other Applications. The Aesthetics and Dermatology segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In aesthetic and dermatological application, the use of photomedicine system offers different therapies or treatments for indications such as hair removal, acne and scars, skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesions, leg and varicose veins, and others. The laser systems are offered in different types of lasers, such as carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, Er:YAG (Erbium YAG) laser, diode lasers, and pulsed dye lasers. The benefits of laser procedures have attracted younger people to improve their skin conditions, modify body parts, and correct their physical posture

The report segments global photomedicine devices and technologies market as follows:

The photomedicine devices and technologies market is bifurcated on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), Immuno-PDT (Photoimmune Therapies), Fluorescence-Guided Surgery, Photodynamic Diagnosis, Photobiomodulation (Lasers Lights), and Other Technologies. Based on application, the photomedicine devices and technologies market is segmented into Aesthetics and Dermatology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Pain Management, Wound Healing, and Other Applications. The market for the Aesthetics and Dermatology segment is subsegmented into hair removal, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing and other applications.

