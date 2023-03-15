Conductive Inks Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 5,119.80 Million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Growing Demand for Miniaturized and Efficient Electronic Devices to Drive Conductive Inks Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Conductive Inks Market to 2028 – Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,565.80 million in 2021 to US$ 5,119.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Conductive ink is a type of ink that produces printed objects that can conduct electricity. Graphite or other conductive elements are frequently infused into ink to create it. Owing to the advancements in the application of these inks, conductive ink is used in direct digital printing on various materials. Conductive inks are compatible with multiple printing standards. Thus, they are adopted for specific applications. For example, textile wearables are becoming increasingly popular as flexible and portable electrical devices for monitoring health and other purposes.

The rising awareness among consumers regarding miniature, lightweight, and efficient electronic medical gadgets is driving the conductive inks market growth. Thus, many companies operating in North America are investing in conductive ink-based medical devices, which supports the growth of the North American conductive inks market. For instance, on January 11, 2021, the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) awarded Electroninks a contract worth US$ 1.5 million to develop advanced manufacturing hardware and particle-free conductive inks for printed circuit boards. Furthermore, owing to the stringent government regulations for the safety of passengers, automobile manufacturers are focusing on advanced electronic and security systems of the vehicles.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is a wireless data capture and identification technology that uses radio frequency (RF) waves to recognize, track, and identify people, things, and animals. RFID system (transceiver) consist of an antenna, RFID tags (transponders) that are electronically programmed with unique information, and an RF module (reader) with a decoder. RFID has the potential to revolutionize distribution, retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing. The technology has quickly progressed from a niche technology to a worldwide technology that brings financial results to retailers across the world. RFID has excellent adhesion, flexibility, and compatibility, making it suitable for many applications. It is widely utilized in various devices, such as passports, smart cards, and credit cards.

Applied Ink Solutions; DuPont DE Nemours, Inc.; Henkel AG and CO. KGAA; Inkron OY; Inktec; Heraeus; Novacentrix; POLY-INK; Merck KGAA; and Vorbeck Materials Corporation are among the key players operating in the global conductive inks market and profiled in the market study.

Key Findings of Study:

Rapidly growing technological advancements, changing consumer electronics gadgets categories, and shifting competition dynamics are likely to bring significant changes in the North American consumer ink market in the coming years. Further, rising awareness of miniature, lightweight, and efficient electronic medical gadgets for monitoring and tracking health is positively impacting the market growth. Thus, many companies operating in North America are heavily investing in developing conductive inks designed especially for electronic medical devices. Chip shortages caused disruption in global manufacturing during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting countries to increase domestic production and supply. The US is investing US$ 52 billion in luring leading chipmakers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics, to open new factories within its borders. These factors are further boosting the growth of the conductive inks market across North America.

Growing demand for miniaturized and efficient electronic devices supports the growth of the conductive inks market. However, high cost of silver-based conductive inks might restrict the growth of the conductive inks market.

To enable the next generation of ID products, multiple manufacturers of RFID devices are using conductive inks. The use of conductive inks in printing RFID chips has several advantages, such as reduced size and fast and efficient production, resulting in low production costs. In addition, the RFID tag's antenna is used to distribute frequency signals and establish a wireless link between the tag and the reader. Traditional antenna manufacturing methods are expensive and have slow production speeds. Also, they pollute the environment. To address these drawbacks, the technology of printing antennas with conductive ink is being used. Thus, the growing adoption of RFID technology drives the conductive inks market growth.

The conductive inks market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into silver conductive ink, carbon conductive ink, polymer conductive ink, copper conductive ink, and others. In 2021, the carbon conductive ink segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. In terms of application, the market is segmented into solar panels, touch screens, membrane switches, medical devices, printed circuit boards, sensors, heating elements, radio frequency identification, cell phone antennas, automotive, and others. In 2021, the printed circuit board segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the conductive inks market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share of the global market.

