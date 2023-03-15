Anal Fistula Treatment Market is estimated to be US$ 1055.8 million by 2032 - By PMI
The report “Anal Fistula Treatment Market, By Type, By Application- Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anal Fistula Treatment Market includes various surgical and non-surgical treatment options for this condition. Surgical options include procedures such as fistulotomy, Seton placement, and flap procedures. Non-surgical options include medications and lifestyle changes to reduce symptoms.
According to Prophecy Market Insights, the demand of Anal Fistula Treatment Market accounted for US$ 681.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1055.8 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2%.
The anal fistula is a medical condition in which an abnormal connection develops between the anal canal and the skin near the anus. This condition usually occurs as a result of an infection or injury to the anal gland. Anal fistulas can cause pain, discomfort, and discharge, and they can be difficult to treat.
Report Attribute:
1. Market Size - US$ 1055.8 million
2. CAGR - 4.2%
3. Base Year - 2022
4. Forecast Period - 2022-2032
Key Market Insights from the report:
• Based on Type, Anal Fistula Treatment Market is segmented into Non-Surgical Treatments and Surgical Treatments.
• Based on Application, Anal Fistula Treatment Market is segmented into Intersphincteric Fistula, Transsphincteric Fistula, Suprasphincteric Fistula, Extrasphincteric Fistula.
• By Region, the Anal Fistula Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key Players of Anal Fistula Treatment Market:
• Cook Medical, Inc.
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Gem srl
• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
• Medtronic plc
• TiGenix NV
• L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
• Biolitec AG
• Novartis AG
• Johnson & Johnson
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Some Important Key points of Anal Fistula Treatment Market:
• An Anal fistula, also known as fistula in-ano or a small tunnel which develops between the end of bowel and skin near opening of anus.
• Anus is the muscular opening at the end of digestive tract. Anal Fistula is caused by an infection near anus that results in collection of pus in nearby tissue.
• It cause symptoms such as discomfort, irritation of skin, smelly discharge, swelling, and passing pus or blood. Mostly, surgery is recommended in most cases such as Seton procedures and Fistulotomy.
• Non-surgical methods are also used in treating anal fistula. Rising incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis has driven the target market growth.
• Further, launch of new products and rising demand for non-surgical methods like adipose derived stem cells therapy, and fibrin glue injection is expected to boost the target market growth over the forecast period.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the Anal Fistula treatment Market is rising incidence of bowel diseases and gastrointestinal infection diseases. The awareness regarding bowel diseases, new product presence of competitors and possession uplifts the target market growth. Rising advancement in technology, modernization in healthcare machineries, increasing research and development activities in healthcare sector is expected to fruitful the Anal Fistula treatment Market growth over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In March 2022, Ossium Health Inc., announced the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for “OSSM-001” a mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product for treating Perianal Fistulizing Crohn’s Disease.
