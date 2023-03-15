Electric Three-Wheeler Market Share In India, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Sales & Revenue and Research Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Electric Three-wheeler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the India electric three-wheeler market size reached US$ 890 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,156 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2023-2028. Electric three-wheeler, also known as e-rickshaw, is a type of electric vehicle gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to traditional three-wheeler auto-rickshaws and other small commercial vehicles. E-rickshaw is powered by electric motors and rechargeable batteries, which makes them more eco-friendly than traditional gasoline-powered three-wheelers. One of the advantages of an electric three-wheeler is its low operating cost. The electric three-wheeler is quieter and emits fewer pollutants than traditional three-wheeler, making it more suitable for use in urban areas where air and noise pollution are major concerns. In India, the electric three-wheeler is being promoted to reduce traffic congestion and improve last-mile connectivity.
India Electric Three-wheeler Industry Demand:
The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sustainable transportation options. In line with this, the rising efforts by the government of India towards electric mobility are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution is positively influencing product demand. Apart from this, the escalating need for affordable and efficient last-mile connectivity options is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of electric vehicles is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the rising focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions is propelling product sales across the country. Additionally, the growing demand for affordable commercial vehicles is providing a boost to the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:
• Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
• TVS Motors
• Bajaj Auto Limited
• Kinetic Green
• Piaggio
• Lohia Auto (The Lohia Group of Industries)
• Saera Electric Auto
• Altigreen Propulsion Labs
• Terra Motors India
• Ceeon India
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Carrier
• Load Carrier
Breakup by Battery Type:
• Lithium Ion
• Lead Acid
Breakup by Drive Type:
• Hub Type
• Chassis Mounted
Breakup by Motor Type:
• BLDC Motor (Brushless DC Motor)
• PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor)
Breakup by Power Output:
• <3 kW
• 3 – 6 kW
• 7 – 10 kW
• >10 kW
Breakup by Voltage Capacity:
• 48 – 59V
• 60 – 72V
• 73 – 96V
• Above 96V
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• East India
• West and Central India
• South India
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
