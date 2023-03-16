Going Green with Hemp: How This Sustainable Crop Can Combat Climate Change and Deliver Urban Utopias

Tao Climate's vision of utopia features industrial hemp growing where housing is needed, so that the plant's incredible fibres can be used to build infrastructure without generating a carbon footprint. Tao Climate's vision of an urban utopia features hempcrete high-rise buildings, with renewable electricity generation and industrial hemp crops part of the living experience. The Tao Climate vision of a utopian city features organic buildings made from hempcrete, a sustainable construction material with multiple benefits over concrete. Hempcrete is soft to the touch, lasts for centuries, and doesn't release toxins into living spaces.

Grow green to go green. Irish greentech startup’s vision for the widespread use of hemp to transform society for the better, create a sustainable future for all

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate, a disruptive technology company dedicated to combating climate change, is proud to announce a groundbreaking new initiative that has the potential to close the UN Emissions Gap and deliver a utopia for everyone on Earth.

The company is working with Google to deliver its revolutionary plan, which involves the use of industrial hemp to capture a staggering 23 gigatons of atmospheric CO2 every year. This captured carbon will then be used to build sustainable housing and infrastructure for people all over the world, ushering in a new era of sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

"We are thrilled to unveil our plan to use industrial hemp to capture carbon and build a better world for everyone," said Tao Climate CEO, Gary Byrnes. "The technology we've developed is truly revolutionary, and we believe it has the potential to make a massive impact in the fight against climate change."

According to the company's projections, the use of industrial hemp could potentially capture over 1 trillion tons of CO2 over the course of the next several decades. This would have a significant impact on the environment, closing the UN Emissions Gap and helping to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

In addition to its environmental benefits, Tao Climate's plan also has significant economic implications. The use of captured carbon to build sustainable infrastructure and housing has the potential to create millions of new jobs and drive sustainable economic growth in developing countries around the world.

"At Tao Climate, we believe that sustainability and economic growth go hand in hand," said Tao Climate COO, Felix Roick. "By using industrial hemp to capture carbon and build sustainable infrastructure, we can create a better world for everyone - both environmentally and economically. We need to grow green to go green, and we have the mechanism that enables that."

Tao Climate's groundbreaking plan has already generated significant interest and support from policymakers, environmental groups, and investors. The company is currently in talks with several major governments and corporations about implementing its technology on a large scale.

"We are excited to partner with governments, corporations and intergovernmental agencies around the world to implement our technology and deliver a better future for everyone," said Gary Byrnes. "We believe that our plan has the potential to transform the world and make a lasting impact on the fight against climate change. A true utopia is within reach, it just takes the will and determination of us all to achieve it. Our technology will make it easier."

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is an Irish-registered software technology company that is committed to making a positive impact on the environment. We believe that technology can play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change. Our mission is to close the UN Emissions Gap of 23 gigatons of CO2 per year with technological innovation to unite the world's industrial hemp growers and makers, building billions of houses worldwide.

At Tao Climate, we understand that one of the most effective ways to combat climate change is to reduce the amount of CO2 emissions that are in the atmosphere. That's why we are focused on developing innovative technology solutions that enable the industrial hemp industry to grow and thrive, while also reducing carbon emissions.

We believe that industrial hemp has the potential to transform the construction industry by providing a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional building materials. By uniting the world's industrial hemp growers and makers, we aim to build billions of houses worldwide that are both affordable and environmentally friendly.

Our team of experts is passionate about creating technology solutions that make a positive impact on the world. We are committed to building a sustainable future for all and we are proud to participate in Google’s Startups for Sustainable Development program.