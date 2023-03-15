Epoxy Adhesives Market worth US$ 15.8 Billion 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2 %-By PMI
The report " Epoxy Adhesives Market by Product Type, End-user Industry and Region - Forecast to 2032".
The epoxy adhesives market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years”COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Prophecy Market Insights
The report " Epoxy Adhesives Market by Product Type (One-component, and Two-component), End-user Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Marine, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Energy and Power, and Other End-user Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032".
Epoxy Adhesives market is projected to grow from US $xx billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increasing urbanization results in the growth in the construction industry which drives the growth for the target market. Because they are used widely in the construction industry to join construction elements together or protect the underlying surfaces from dirt and moisture and for many more purpose. Moreover the extensive application of adhesives in automotive, semiconductor, and aerospace industry are boosting the demand for the target market. However, toxic fumes are produced during the use of epoxy adhesive restrain the market growth.
Key Highlights:
• In November 2018 Alfa International announces E10-101, a two-part pure silver-filled electrically conductive epoxy designed for electronic bonding and sealing applications that require both fine electrical and mechanical properties
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global Epoxy Adhesives market accounted for US$ 15.8 billion in 2032 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product type, by end-user industry, and region.
• Product type global Epoxy Adhesives market is classified into one-component, and two-component),
• end-user industry global Epoxy Adhesives market is classified into aerospace and defence, automotive, marine, electrical and electronics, construction, energy and power, and other end-user industries
• By region, APAC is expected witness for highest CAGR over the forecast period. Owing to rapid urbanization and there is growing government and private-sector investments in infrastructure development. This will boost the building & construction industry in countries such as China, and India in the region.
Get a Sample Copy of the Epoxy Adhesives Market: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4019
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Take advantage of our limited time offer and get a discount on Epoxy Adhesives Market Research Report: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4019
Scope of the Report:
1. Epoxy Adhesives Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
o One-component
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Two-component
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Epoxy Adhesives Market, End-user Industry, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
o Aerospace and Defense
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Automotive
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Marine
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Electrical and Electronics
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Construction
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Energy and Power
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Other End-user Industries
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Epoxy Adhesives Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Regional Trends
The key players operating the global Epoxy Adhesives market involves includes
3M Co., AdCo UK Limited, Adhesive Technologies Corp., Alfa International Corporation, American Chemical Inc., Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Benson Polymers Ltd, Collano Adhesives AG, and DELO Industrial Adhesives. The key player in the market is focusing on research and development for driving new application.
Related Report:
Epoxy Curing Agents Market
By Type (Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents, and Other Curing Agents), By Application (Coatings, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Construction, Composites, Adhesives and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Structural Adhesives Market
By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, and Cyanoacrylate), By Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Marine, Electronic, and Aerospace), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube