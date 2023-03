Epoxy Adhesives Market worth US$ 15.8 Billion 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2 %-By PMI

Epoxy Adhesives Market-PMI

The report " Epoxy Adhesives Market by Product Type, End-user Industry and Region - Forecast to 2032".

The epoxy adhesives market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years” — Prophecy Market Insights

COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --The report " Epoxy Adhesives Market by Product Type (One-component, and Two-component), End-user Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Marine, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Energy and Power, and Other End-user Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032".Epoxy Adhesives market is projected to grow from US $xx billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increasing urbanization results in the growth in the construction industry which drives the growth for the target market. Because they are used widely in the construction industry to join construction elements together or protect the underlying surfaces from dirt and moisture and for many more purpose. Moreover the extensive application of adhesives in automotive, semiconductor, and aerospace industry are boosting the demand for the target market. However, toxic fumes are produced during the use of epoxy adhesive restrain the market growth.Key Highlights:โ€ข In November 2018 Alfa International announces E10-101, a two-part pure silver-filled electrically conductive epoxy designed for electronic bonding and sealing applications that require both fine electrical and mechanical propertiesKey Market Insights from the report:The global Epoxy Adhesives market accounted for US$ 15.8 billion in 2032 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product type, by end-user industry, and region.โ€ข Product type global Epoxy Adhesives market is classified into one-component, and two-component),โ€ข end-user industry global Epoxy Adhesives market is classified into aerospace and defence, automotive, marine, electrical and electronics, construction, energy and power, and other end-user industriesโ€ข By region, APAC is expected witness for highest CAGR over the forecast period. Owing to rapid urbanization and there is growing government and private-sector investments in infrastructure development. Epoxy Adhesives Market, By Product Type, 2020 โ€“ 2030, (US$ Mn)o Overview--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030--Segment Trendso One-component--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030o Two-component--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 20302. Epoxy Adhesives Market, End-user Industry, 2020 โ€“ 2030, (US$ Mn)o Overview--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030--Segment Trendso Aerospace and Defense--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030o Automotive--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030o Marine--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030o Electrical and Electronics--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030o Construction--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030o Energy and Power--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030o Other End-user Industries--Overview--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 โ€“ 20303. Epoxy Adhesives Market, By Region, 2020 โ€“ 2030, (US$ Mn)o Overview--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 โ€“ 2030--Regional TrendsThe key players operating the global Epoxy Adhesives market involves includes3M Co., AdCo UK Limited, Adhesive Technologies Corp., Alfa International Corporation, American Chemical Inc., Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Benson Polymers Ltd, Collano Adhesives AG, and DELO Industrial Adhesives. 