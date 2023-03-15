Hadoop Market Share, Size, Demand, Industry Segmentation, Key Players and Opportunities 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Hadoop Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global hadoop market size reached US$ 70.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 495.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 38.03% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Hadoop is a highly versatile open-source software solution that is designed to store data and run applications on commodity hardware clusters. With its ability to provide massive storage for different types of data, higher processing power, and the ability to handle multiple concurrent tasks, Hadoop has become an essential tool for businesses looking to manage and process big data. In addition to its storage and processing capabilities, Hadoop also features a range of tools for stimulating business decisions. It allows businesses to focus on the consumer segment and optimize floor operations, perform predictive analytics and provide relevant search results. With its real-time data analysis and processing capabilities, it is the ideal solution for businesses requiring real-time data processing. Consequently, Hadoop enables businesses to take data-driven decisions, which can help drive growth and improve efficiency. In comparison with proprietary software solutions, it is also more cost-effective since it works with commodity hardware.
Hadoop Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the escalating demand for tool for processing and analyzing large datasets generated by individuals and organizations across the globe. This can be attributed to significant growth in data volumes resulting in the presence of large-scale unmanaged data. In line with this, the shifting preference towards cost-effective, open-source framework tools from proprietary software solutions is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Additionally, the rising demand for real-time data analytics and the growing popularity of cloud-based solutions in numerous end-use industries are also fueling the growth of the global hadoop market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of connected devices, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in various industrial applications is also impacting the market positively. The market is further fueled by the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions across business organizations. Apart from this, the easy availability of Hadoop as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is resulting in its higher uptake. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid digitization, the advent of Industry 4.0, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.
Hadoop Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the hadoop market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)
• Cisco Systems Inc
• Cloudera Inc.
• Datameer Inc.
• Dell Technologies Inc.
• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
• International Business Machine Corporation
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• MarkLogic Corporation
• Teradata
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global hadoop market based on component, deployment model, organization size, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Component:
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Deployment Model:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
• Hybrid
Breakup by Organization Size:
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• BFSI
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• IT and Telecommunication
• Manufacturing
• Government and Defense
• Media and Entertainment
• Energy and Utility
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
