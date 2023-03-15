Cultural Tourism Market | Accessory and Accidental segment to account for maximum industry growth - Market.us

Global Cultural Tourism Market

According to the UNWTO, cultural tourism accounted for 40% of all international tourism in 2019, with over 830 million trips taken.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Cultural tourism refers to the travel and tourism activities that involve the exploration of cultural and historical sites, landmarks, events, and traditions. It includes visits to museums, art galleries, historical monuments, cultural festivals, and other sites of cultural significance. The cultural tourism market is driven by the growing interest in cultural experiences and the increasing awareness of the economic, social, and environmental benefits of cultural tourism.

The demand for cultural tourism is driven by factors such as the increasing interest in cultural experiences, the growing popularity of sustainable and responsible tourism, and the rise of the middle-class population in emerging economies. Moreover, the availability of advanced technologies, such as virtual reality and augmented reality, is also enhancing the cultural tourism experience.

The largest market for cultural tourism in Europe, owing to its rich cultural heritage and the popularity of cultural tourism among the region's tourists. On the other hand, the fastest-growing market for cultural tourism is expected to be the Asia Pacific, due to the growing interest in cultural experiences and the rising disposable income of the region's middle-class population.

Cultural Tourism Market Scope:

By type, the market is segmented into Very Motivated, Partially Motivated, Accessory, Accidental, and Not Motivated. By application, the market is divided into Below 20 Years, 20-30 Years, 30-40 Years, 40-50 Years, and Above 50 Years.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Major players profiled in the report include Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Travel, HRG North America, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal/Travelong, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, Altour, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Americas Group, and Ovation Travel Group.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

- Growing interest in cultural experiences

- Popularity of sustainable and responsible tourism

- Rise of the middle-class population in emerging economies

- Availability of advanced technologies

- Growing trend of multi-destination travel

Restraints:

- Lack of infrastructure and resources in less developed regions

- Cultural and linguistic barriers

- Political instability and security concerns

- Economic downturns and financial crises

- Environmental concerns related to tourism activities

Opportunities:

- Development of new cultural tourism destinations

- Integration of advanced technologies into the cultural tourism experience

- Expansion of cultural tourism offerings to attract diverse traveler segments

- Collaboration between tourism stakeholders to promote sustainable and responsible tourism practices

- Promotion of cultural tourism through digital marketing and social media channels

Challenges:

- Preservation of cultural heritage and authenticity

- Balancing the economic benefits of cultural tourism with the protection of cultural resources

- Addressing overtourism and its impact on local communities and the environment

- Ensuring the safety and security of cultural tourists in volatile regions

- Addressing the ethical concerns related to cultural tourism, such as exploitation and cultural appropriation.

Key Market Segments

Type

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accessory

Accidental

Not Motivated

Application

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Key Market Players included in the report:

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

Recent Development:

In September 2021, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) launched a new program aimed at promoting cultural tourism as a driver of sustainable development. The program, called Tourism and Culture Synergies, aims to foster partnerships between the tourism and cultural sectors to promote sustainable and responsible cultural tourism practices.

In July 2021, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated a new set of sites as World Heritage Sites, including several cultural tourism destinations such as the ancient city of Babylon in Iraq and the ShUM sites of Speyer, Worms, and Mainz in Germany.

In May 2021, the European Union launched a new initiative called the European Capital of Smart Tourism, aimed at promoting sustainable and innovative cultural tourism in European cities. The initiative provides support to cities that demonstrate excellence in cultural tourism and sustainable tourism practices.

