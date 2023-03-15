Digital Substation Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.51%; Growth led by ABB and General Electric

Digital Substation Market

The global digital substation market is expected to grow from USD 6.33 bn in 2018 to USD 9.97 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The digital substation market refers to the adoption of digital technologies in the traditional substation infrastructure to enable efficient and reliable power distribution. The increasing demand for electricity, coupled with the need for enhanced operational efficiency, has led to the adoption of digital substations across various end-use industries. The demand for digital substations is driven by factors such as the need for reliable and secure power supply, increasing investments in the power sector, and the growing demand for renewable energy sources. Moreover, the need to reduce the operational and maintenance costs of traditional substations is also fueling the demand for digital substations.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for digital substations, owing to the increasing demand for electricity and the adoption of smart grid technologies in countries such as China, India, and Japan. On the other hand, the fastest-growing market for digital substations is expected to be the Middle East and Africa, due to the rising investments in the power sector and the adoption of renewable energy sources in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

- Increasing demand for reliable and secure power supply

- Growing investments in the power sector

- Need for efficient and cost-effective substation solutions

- Adoption of renewable energy sources

- Implementation of smart grid technologies

Restraints:

- High initial investment costs

- Lack of standardization in digital substation technologies

- Cybersecurity concerns

- Complex integration processes

Opportunities:

- Integration of digital substations with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies

- Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources

- Growth in the smart city market

- Development of microgrids and energy storage systems

- Expansion of power transmission and distribution networks

Challenges:

- Need for skilled workforce for the installation and maintenance of digital substations

- Complexities in the integration of legacy systems with digital substations

- Resistance to change and reluctance to adopt new technologies

- Regulatory and compliance challenges

- Environmental concerns related to the disposal of digital substation components.

Key Market Segments

Type

Up to 110 kv

110 to 330 kv

Above 330 kv

Application

Power Utility

Industrial

Key Market Players included in the report:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions):

What is a digital substation?

A digital substation is an electrical substation that uses digital technologies such as intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), fiber-optic communications, and Ethernet-based networks to monitor and control power distribution. It is designed to improve the reliability, efficiency, and safety of the power grid.

What are the benefits of digital substations?

Digital substations offer several benefits over traditional substations, including improved monitoring and control capabilities, enhanced reliability and safety, reduced maintenance and operational costs, and greater flexibility in integrating renewable energy sources and smart grid technologies.

What is driving the growth of the digital substation market?

The growth of the digital substation market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for reliable and secure power supply, the need for efficient and cost-effective substation solutions, the adoption of renewable energy sources, and the implementation of smart grid technologies.

Recent Development:

In February 2021, ABB announced the launch of its new digital substation solution, which integrates digital technologies such as IEDs, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to enable remote monitoring and control of power distribution.

In December 2020, Siemens Energy announced that it had successfully commissioned a digital substation for the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). The substation, located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is expected to improve the reliability and efficiency of the power grid in the region.

In August 2020, GE Renewable Energy announced the successful commissioning of its first digital substation in Brazil, which is expected to improve the reliability and efficiency of the power grid in the country.

