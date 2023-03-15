The U.S. Government’s Attitude toward Electric Bikes: No License, No Road Access?
Electric bikes are bringing a new transportation revolution in the United States. At the same time, this has led to a need for new regulations and laws governing the use of these new types of bikes. Many electric folding bike riders and enthusiasts are naturally interested in the laws and regulations that govern their favorite mode of transportation. Most bike riders want to do the right thing and comply with the rules of their communities.
Unfortunately, up to this point, the laws regarding electric bicycles in the United States have not been very easy to understand and may even be somewhat confusing. It doesn't take much research to discover that electric bike laws and regulations vary from place to place, as the government is large and often multi-layered. Just because one state or city has certain views on electric bicycles does not mean that other states or cities will have the same views.
Electric bike related laws are still under development
Many people may make the mistake of thinking that they are fully prepared for a biking lifestyle simply by checking local regulations once. However, the fact is that any laws and regulations can change over time, especially considering the rapid development of new technologies such as electric transportation.
Consumers and the market often respond faster than the government. Therefore, as a rider of electric folding bikes, it is important to remember that electric bike laws and government positions may change at any time as time goes by. Be sure to check for the latest news and regulations on electric bicycles from time to time. This can significantly reduce your travel costs!
The government is providing incentives and guidance for electric bikes
It is very beneficial to understand the different views of governments on electric bicycles. Considering the benefits of electric bicycles to communities and the environment in many aspects, the current attitude of the US government towards electric bicycles has always been one of encouragement and guidance.
For example, earlier last year, the Electric Bicycle Act proposed a tax credit for electric bicycles. In February of that year, the House of Representatives passed the bill, proposing a 30% tax credit for the purchase of new electric bicycles in the United States. Under the new proposal, all three types of electric bicycles are eligible for the tax credit, except for bikes with motors that exceed 750W.
For example, earlier last year, the Electric Bicycle Act proposed a tax credit for electric bicycles. In February of that year, the House of Representatives passed the bill, proposing a 30% tax credit for the purchase of new electric bicycles in the United States. Under the new proposal, all three types of electric bicycles are eligible for the tax credit, except for bikes with motors that exceed 750W.
E-bike laws follow a common framework
Both federal and state or local governments generally recognize electric bicycles. Although details may differ, various levels of government have some text records related to electric bicycles. Their differences are mainly focused on motor power, speed limits, pedal operability, age restrictions, safety requirements, and allowed routes.
As mentioned earlier, the government has set a maximum motor power output for electric bicycles. This is because they do not want electric bicycles to become too powerful and resemble street motorcycles. For the same reason, they have also imposed some degree of speed limit on bicycles.
Also, the pedals on any e-bike must be fully operable in order to be considered a true e-bike. Most states have minimum age requirements for the use of e-bikes. Equally prudent governments have enacted age-specific helmet laws.
E-bike laws and regulations in the United States
Most of the electric bike laws in the US have evolved from traditional bicycle laws. The US government recognizes and encourages more people to use electric bicycles and is pleased to see the federal government clarify the legalization of electric bicycles.
In the United States, electric bicycles are divided into three classes, which are recognized by every state. The only uniform federal law is the definition of electric bicycles: an electric bicycle is a "low-speed electric bicycle" with fully operable pedals and a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour when solely powered by the motor. It also states that the motor size can only produce power less than or equal to 750 watts.
Federal law does not regulate whether electric bicycles can be driven without a license. This is more dependent on additional requirements in people's local areas. However, in most places, a license is not required to ride an electric bicycle. But some states do require it, such as if you want to ride an electric bike in New Mexico, Alaska, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, you must have a valid driver's license and register your electric bike as a lightweight motorcycle. So be sure to check your local regulations before riding.
Conclusion
The growing number of electric bike riders are looking for support from lawmakers and policy makers. While there are some differences in laws in each state or region, it is fortunate that these laws share some common elements. As the government continues to pass new and better laws for electric bikes and establish new and better infrastructure to support these laws, everyone is a winner. This in turn will encourage more people to choose electric folding bikes and promote the sustainable development of green transportation.
HIPEAK BIKE
