Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Top Players Business Strategies Analysis Report 2023-2031

Retail e-commerce packaging is expected to see an increase in demand due to consumers' growing preference for online purchasing.

Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market is estimated to reach over USD 28.05 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Protective Packaging, Boxes, Mailers, Labels, Tape), Merchandise (Consumer Electronics, Fashion (Clothing, Footwear, Etc.), Home Furnishings, Health, Personal Care & Beauty, Recreation Goods, Multimedia & Software, Food & Beverages, Homecare), And Market Types (Third-Party Fulfilment & Logistics Companies, Brick & Mortar Retailers, Speciality Retailers)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

E-commerce packaging is a method used to move, store, and protect the contents of the package until it is delivered to the client by the package's supplier. Depending on the requirements of the item's contents, the goods differ in terms of size, form, quality, and rigidity. Cross-border shopping's rising popularity has fueled a rise in demand for efficient and high-quality packaging.



The market for expensive and profitable packaging has seen a huge increase due to the rising popularity of cross-border shopping. Different types of packaging are used in the retail and e-commerce sectors to ensure the safe packaging and delivery of a variety of products. Boxes, mailers, labels, tape, and other protective packaging are all included in the retail e-commerce packaging. In order to protect the content from rough handling and damage during transportation and storage, these packaging options are mostly utilized as secondary packing.

Recent Developments:

• In March 2022, Corrugated material replaced plastics and non-recyclable materials in e-commerce packaging designed by DS Smith, a pioneer in sustainable packaging, cutting package costs by 20%.

• In June 2021, the extension of Mondi plc's plastic-free e-commerce packaging portfolio was announced. The business expanded its MailerBAG line of environmentally friendly paper products.



List of Prominent Players in the Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market:

• DS Smith plc

• Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

• Georgic-Pacific LLC

• International Paper Company

• Mondi plc.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• 3M Company

• WestRock Company

• Pregis Corporation

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Packaging Corporation of America

• Ventapel

• NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

• DynaCorp

• Orora Packaging Australia Pty

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Increasing demand for packaged food and online shopping and rapid electronic sector growth is the main driver of the growth of this market. The use of its packaging products and other alternatives has increased as e-commerce and the electronic goods sector have grown in popularity. Online shopping has advantages over traditional big-box stores, including free shipping, quick deliveries, and simple, uncomplicated returns. These advantages have fueled consumer demand for online shopping, which is predicted to drive global expansion.

Challenges:

The expansion of the e-commerce packaging business is hampered by a lack of awareness in rural areas, and online platform distrust also affects goods purchases made online. This hinders the expansion of the e-commerce packaging business. Additionally, a weak structure and a lack of technological expertise also have an impact. This report on the e-commerce packaging market includes information on recent developments, trade laws, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the effects of domestic and localized market participants, analyses of opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market laws, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches, and dominance, product approvals, product launches, and geographic breakdowns.

Regional Trends:

In terms of revenue and market share, Asia-Pacific dominates the e-commerce packaging industry, and this dominance will only grow over the course of the projection period. This is a result of expanding customer desire for corrugated boxes in developing nations like China, Japan, and India. China is the market leader in the Asia-Pacific region. Besides, due to the increasing demand for packaged foods, consumer goods, and electronics in the region's various nations, North America is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the projected period.



Segmentation of Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market-

By Product Type-

• Protective Packaging

• Boxes

• Mailers

• Labels

• Tape

• Others (Shrink & Stretch Films, Bags & Pouches, etc.)

By Merchandise Type-

• Consumer Electronics

• Fashion (Clothing, footwear, etc.)

• Home Furnishings

• Health, Personal Care & Beauty

• Recreation Goods

• Multimedia & Software

• Food & Beverages

• Homecare

• Others (Books, Automotive Products, Gifts)

By Market type-

• Third-Party Fulfillment & Logistics Companies

• Brick & Mortar Retailers

• Specialty Retailers

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



