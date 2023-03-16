Digital Health Market | North America is likely to grow at a Rapid Speed in the Near Future

Digital Health Market Digital Health Seg Market

Global Digital Health Market is valued at 216.71 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach 1004.03 billion by the year 2031 at a 19.07% CAGR

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fusion of information technology and electronic communications with various healthcare operations is known as digital health. Telehealth, medical wearables, electronic medical records and electronic health records (EMR and EHR) apps, healthcare analytics, and many other digital health services are among them. This approach aims to improve patient care, illness management, and the user's healthcare cost experience.

Furthermore, the rising number of mobile devices, enhanced internet connectivity brought about by the introduction of 4G/5G, improvements in the healthcare IT power grid, healthcare costs, the prevalence of chronic illnesses increasing, the implementation of remote patient monitoring services continuing to grow, and the connectivity of virtual care increasing are some of the key drivers of digital health industry growth.



In addition, major firms are concentrating on releasing cutting-edge applications that will allow users to keep track of their daily activities, find answers to medical questions, interact with doctors, and store their medical records.

The digital health market expansion may be constrained in the next years by escalating data security issues such as cyberattacks and unauthorized access to information technology systems. Security issues with patient data could hamper the market value. The development of the digital health business may need to be improved by a global shortage of qualified IT workers in the healthcare industry.



Recent Developments:

• In January 2022 -A state-of-the-art AI platform was developed by Treatment.com International Inc. to enable better healthcare decisions made by patients and caregivers around the world. The firm announced the global debut of the much-awaited Treatment Digital Health App, which is now available on the Apple App Store.

• In March 2022-DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for hospitals, and group practices, launched its partner program to bring together disparate healthcare point solutions and pave the way for vital, dependable connections between providers, clinicians, and patients. The platform enables easy access, efficient workflows, and human-in-the-loop flexibility to implement purpose-built, explainable AI that quickly generates value.

Some of the digital health market players are:

• AdvancedMD Inc.

• Airstrip Technologies

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

• Apple Inc

• AT & T

• Athenahealth Inc.

• BioTelemetry Inc

• Cerner Corporation

• CISCO Systems, Inc

• Computer Programs and Systems, Inc

• eClinicalWorks

• Epic Systems Corporation

• General Electric company

• Google, Inc

• HiMS

• Honeywell International Inc

• IBM Corporation

• iHealth Lab Inc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Mckesson Corporation

• Orange

• QSI Management, LLC

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Siemans Healthcare AG

• Softserve; MQure

• Telefonica S.A

• Vocera Communications

• Vodafone Group

• Qualcomm technologies, Inc.

Digital Health Market Segmentation:

The digital health market is divided based on technology, services and component. Based on technology, the market is segmented as tele-healthcare, tele-care, telehealth, mHealth, wearables and mHealth apps. Based on services, the market is divided into healthcare analytics, digital health systems, HER and E-Prescribing Systems. The market is segmented by components into software, hardware, and services.

Based On Components, The Services Segment Is A Significant Contributor To The Digital Health Market.

The services category will hold a significant share of the global digital health market in 2021. This is primarily due to the substantial increase in such updates and quick improvements in different equipment and software. These services include installation, upgrade, and coaching & integration. Also, many businesses are concentrating on service-based operations, including training & integration, installation, and up-gradation, which have accelerated market growth during the study. The need for services in the next years will be driven by rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations.

Segmentation of Digital Health Market-

Digital Health Market By Technology

• Tele-healthcare

o Tele-care

 Activity Monitoring

 Remote Medication Management

o Telehealth

 LTC Monitoring

 Video Consultation

• mHealth

o Wearables

 BP Monitors

 Glucose Meters

 Pulse Oximeters

 Sleep Apnea Monitors

 Neurological Monitors

 Activity Trackers/ Actigraphs

o mHealth Apps

 Medical Apps

 Fitness Apps

o Services

 mHealth Service, By Type

• Monitoring Services

o Independent Aging Solutions

o Chronic Disease Management & Post-Acute Care Services

• Diagnosis Services

• Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services

• Others

 mHealth Services, By Participants

• Mobile Operators

• Device Vendors

• Content Players

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Analytics

• Digital Health Systems

o EHR

o E-Prescribing Systems

Digital Health Market By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



