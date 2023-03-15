Understanding Folding Electric Bike Modes: Throttle and Pedal Assist
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the U.S., folding electric bikes are gaining popularity among those looking for a fun and efficient way to get around. On the other hand, no matter how desperate people are to own an e-bike, it's best to take the time to weigh whether each option is worth it -- e-bike throttle and pedal assist, for example -- before making this important decision.
After all, whether you're new to the e-bike scene or you're an experienced rider, it can be difficult to decide whether throttle or pedal assist is best for your needs.
1. What is throttle and pedal assist?
1.1 Throttle mode
Throttle mode on an e-bike works the same way as a motorcycle or car—by twisting the throttle, the electric motor engages and propels the bike forward. This is similar to pressing the gas pedal while driving a car.
In this mode, the bike can move forward without the rider pedaling at all. And most throttles also provide assist between low and high power, which the rider can adjust as needed.
1.2 Pedal assist mode
Pedal assist mode only works by activating the motor assist when a person is pedaling. For those used to riding regular bikes, this mode offers a more intuitive ride feel than throttle mode.
Pedal-assist mode tends to provide better battery range than throttle mode, given that people themselves also inject some energy into pushing the bike.
In addition to this, this mode usually also offers different levels of pedal assist. Currently, most e-bikes on the market offer 5 pedal assist mode settings. And some folding e-bike models like HiPeak BONA and ELIAS even offer 7 levels of pedal assist to help people get more riding pleasure.
2. Advantages of throttle mode
2.1 Stress-free riding
When a person twists the throttle on an e-bike, the battery receives the signal and immediately fires up the motor, feeding it power. Go all out in throttle mode and the e-bike seems easier to ride than ever!
For those who are dealing with an injury, or whose body needs a break but whose mind still wants to take risks, a throttle-mode e-bike is the go-to. Because they simply turn the handle and start riding without any extra effort.
2.2 Best for climbing
Most difficult terrain can be easily conquered with the power provided by the throttle e-bike. Especially when people own a HiPeak folding electric bicycle equipped with a 750W high-power motor, just press a button, a burst of energy will be transmitted to the wheels, and then they can deal with any difficult terrain challenges without worry. It couldn't be more friendly to commuters living in hilly areas.
3. Disadvantages of throttle mode
3.1 Shorten riding range
One of the main disadvantages of throttle mode is that it drains the battery faster. Some bikes have a full-throttle feature with an "on or off" button, which means people have no control over how much power is used to propel the bike, reducing the battery's range on a single charge.
This can significantly limit the amount of time people can spend on the bike and force them to recharge the battery more often, potentially shortening the battery's lifespan.
3.2 Legislation
Most e-bikes in the US come with a throttle. But in some countries, throttle e-bikes are considered to be in the same category as motorcycles and mopeds. This means that people may need special permits to use their e-bikes to ride in public.
4. Advantages of pedal assist mode
4.1 Longer range
With pedal-assist bikes, people can ride more easily. At the same time, pedal-assist e-bikes are also more energy-efficient.
For example, when someone wants to use full throttle mode on a folding e-bike with a 48V 12Ah lithium-ion battery, he can usually get about 20-35 miles of range.
But in pedal-assist mode, the range can be extended to 50 kilometers (although this may be affected by factors such as the nature of the terrain and pedal-assist settings). Some folding electric bicycles are even longer, such as HiPeak ELIAS, which can even reach a maximum battery life of 60 miles. With its maximum load of 350 pounds, ELIAS can be used for camping or supermarket shopping.
4.2 Great for workouts
Electric bikes with pedal assist are the perfect way to ensure people stay in shape while avoiding physical fatigue and potential injury.
With this type of e-bike, riders can easily ride longer distances without depleting stamina as quickly, allowing them to train longer on the bike.
In addition, using an e-bike in pedal-assist mode puts far less strain on your muscles and joints than on a conventional bike. This is a great way to get your body ready for your next workout!
5. How to choose between throttle and pedal assist?
When it comes to choosing the right folding e-bike, it's more a matter of preference and habit—throttle e-bikes are great if riders don't want to do tough rides or need extra support on hills. Throttle mode also provides an easy way to get around town in record time with minimal physical
Of course, there is a better choice, which is to buy a folding electric bicycle like HiPeak BONA and ELIAS that has both throttle mode and pedal assist mode.
In throttle mode, HiPeak BONA and ELIAS can achieve a max speed of 25 mph thanks to their 750W high-power motor. At the same time, the powerful torque brought by its high-power motor is enough to conquer steepest hills and even mountains.
In the pedal assist mode, HiPeak BONA and ELIAS provide the rider with an intelligent 7-level PAS, and the rider can freely adjust the assist level according to different terrains and their own rhythm. And its 48V 15Ah high-capacity battery can provide the rider with a range of up to 60 miles.
More importantly, riders can use HiPeak BONA and ELIAS to freely switch between throttle mode and pedal assist, and will never be entangled in whether to buy.
