Conversational AI Market Is Booming at a CAGR of 19.8% by 2030

Conversational AI Market

“The conversational AI market is expected to hit US$ 31.14 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.”

NEWYORK, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report is the market consisting of a detailed description and analysis based on the various types of products available in a wide range of end-user summaries on other markets “Conversational AI Market”, has introduced a new report titled. This report includes an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a complete and analytical look at various companies striving to achieve high market shares in the Conversational AI Market. This report includes various drivers as well as factors impeding the growth of this market during the forecast period. The report presents the market opportunities and a tangible impact on the key players dominating the market.

Top Companies in the Conversational AI Market include:

• Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

• IBM (NYSE: IBM)

• Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• SAP

Recent strategic developments in the Conversational AI market:

In September 2021, Baidu, which is a Chinese multinational technology company, and China Gas Holdings, a leading gas operator entered into a strategic agreement in order to drive digital and intelligent transformation based on Baidu AI Cloud.

In April 2021, Microsoft acquired Nuance Communications, which is an AI-based technology company. In addition, the acquisition aims at providing & combining Nuance’s solutions with Microsoft Cloud for the Healthcare sector.

In April 2020, SAP has developed its existing offerings more advance with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. In addition, it has also developed functionalities with new, automated capabilities such as automatic translation and incident solution matching services.

Conversational AI Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Conversational AI Market on the basis of Types are:

• Solution

• Services

On the basis of Application, the Conversational AI Market is segmented into:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Retail & E-commerce

• Travel & Hospitality

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Conversational AI Market Research Report 2022-2030:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Conversational AI Market International and Regional Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of the market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications.

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications.

Chapter 6: Analysis of Conversational AI Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of the market.

Finally, the report presents market information in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been maintained to provide maximum business value. It provides

