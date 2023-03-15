Mobile Commerce Market Size, Growth (CAGR of 33.4%), Share By Brand, Data, Revenue And Forecast by 2027 | IMARC Group
According to IMARC Group the global mobile commerce market size is going to hit US$ 4,711.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.4%.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭
The global mobile commerce market size reached a value of US$ 833.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mobile commerce market to reach US$ 4,711.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.4% during 2022-2027.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
Mobile commerce, or m-commerce, represents a subset of e-commerce that refers to the use of wireless handheld devices for performing commercial transactions online. It comprises in-app purchases, mobile banking, virtual marketplace apps, such as the Amazon mobile app, and digital wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Mobile commerce utilizes wireless devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, cellphones, and tablets, to initiate, authorize, and confirm the exchange of money. This is facilitated by the availability of point-of-sale (POS) terminals that process transactions utilizing nearfield communications or the internet.
𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
The increasing usage of wireless handheld devices that offer enhanced convenience, security, and easy access to the internet has encouraged tech-savvy consumers to make phone-based charges through digital wallets and online payment gateways, which is among the primary factors driving the mobile commerce market. Besides this, the introduction of various safety features in mobile and wearable devices, including biometrics authentication, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, which have made online payments more secure, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of fraud-prevention tools, including card verification value (CVV), address verification service (AVS), fraud scoring, and authentication checks by m-commerce merchants in their platforms, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote digital payment methods, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and the rising broadband connectivity are expected to bolster the mobile commerce market in the coming years.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
• com Inc
• Apple Inc.
• ASOS
• eBay
• Ericsson Inc.
• Gemalto
• IBM
• Mastercard Inc.
• Mopay
• Netflix
• PayPal
• SAP
• Visa
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on transaction type, payment mode, type of user and region.
Breakup by Transaction Type:
• M-Retailing
• M-Ticketing
• M-Billing
• Others
Breakup by Payment Mode:
• Near Field Communication (NFC)
• Premium SMS
• Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)
• Others
Breakup by Type of User:
• Smart Device Users
• Feature Phone Users
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
