Macrolide Antibiotics Market is estimated to be US$ 118.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.5% -By PMI
The global macrolide antibiotics market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, particularly respiratory and skin infections”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MACROLIDE ANTIBIOTICS MARKET accounted for US$ 39.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 118.1 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. Antibiotics originating from Saccharopolyspora erythraea are known as macrolide antibiotics. Macrolide antibiotics have a wide range of action against many gram-positive bacteria and are bacteriostatic in nature. Soft tissue infections, respiratory infections, sexually transmitted infections, and atypical mycobacterial infections are all treated with macrolide antibiotics. Macrolide antibiotics have anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties and are used to treat a variety of ailments. Macrolide antibiotics can be used as a first- or second-line therapy, depending on the situation. Erythromycin is used as a second-line treatment for allergies and is used as a first-line treatment for pertussis and other disorders.
— Prophecy Market Insights
By drug type (Azithromycin, erythromycin, telithromycin, calirithromycin and fidaxomycin), By Infection (legionella sp., mycoplasma pneumonia, peliosishepatis, bordetella pertussis and others), By Route of administration (oral and parenteral),By End-user, hospital, clinics, ambulatory center, research center and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Key Highlights:
•Oritavancin, delbavancin, and televancin are three new Glycopepetide derivatives produced in response to the emergence of vancomycin-resistant strains. The FDA has approved televancin, but oritavancin and delbavancin are still in progress.
Analyst View:
The global demand for Macrolide Antibiotics is expected to expand in the coming years, owing to the rise in antibiotic use. The global macrolide antibiotics market is expected to develop rapidly during the forecast period, owing to rising macrolide demand around the world. The market is also expected to rise due to the rising prevalence of bacterial skin infections and the growing number of dermatology clinics. Furthermore, the macrolide drug market is being driven by a growing elderly population, an unprecedented rate of multi-strain resistant bacterial strains, and better benefits over traditional antibiotics.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Macrolide Antibiotics market accounted for US$ 39.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 118.1 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. The Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market is segmented based on the drug type, Infection, route of administration, end-user and region.
• By drug type, the Global Macrolide antibiotics Market is segmented into Azithromycin, erythromycin, telithromycin, calirithromycin and
fidaxomycin.
• By Infection, the market is segmented in legionella sp., mycoplasma pneumonia, peliosishepatis, bordetella pertussis and others.
• By route of administration, the Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market is segmented into Oral and Parenteral.
• By End-User, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory center, research center and others
• By region, the Global Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global macrolide antibiotics market includes:
• AbbVie Inc.
• Allergan
• AstraZeneca
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Johnson & Johnson Services
• Pfizer Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Novartis AG
• Eli Lilly and Company.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Novartis AG
• Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
• Sanofi
• Astrazeneca
• Abbott
• Bayer AG
• Sandoz International GmbH
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
