Online Gambling Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Industry Statistics, Trends and Opportunities 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global online gambling market size reached US$ 79.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 133.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Online gambling refers to the practice of placing bets or wagers on games of chance or skill over the internet. It is a rapidly growing industry that encompasses a wide range of activities, including sports betting, online casinos, poker, and other forms of online gaming. One of the key characteristics of online gambling is its convenience. Players can access a wide range of games and betting opportunities from the comfort of their own homes, without the need to visit a physical casino or betting shop. Online gambling also offers a high degree of flexibility, with games and betting options available 24/7. Online gambling finds its application in a variety of industries, including sports, entertainment, and tourism.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-gambling-market/requestsample
Online Gambling Market Trends:
One of the key drivers influencing the market growth of online gambling is the increasing penetration of mobile devices and high-speed internet, thus enabling users to access it from anywhere at any time. The market is also being driven by the growing acceptance and legalization of online gambling in many countries, as well as the increasing number of online gambling sites and games available to players. Additionally, attractive bonuses and promotions have made online gambling an attractive option for many players. This is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Online Gambling Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• 888 Holdings PLC
• Bet365 Group Ltd.
• Betsson AB
• Cherry Spelgladje AB
• Flutter Entertainment Plc
• Galaxy Entertainment Group
• GVC Holdings Plc
• Intralot
• Kindred Group Plc
• LeoVegas AB
• MGM Resorts International
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global online gambling market based on game type, device and region.
Breakup by Game Type:
• Sports Betting:
o Football
o Horse Racing
o E-Sports
o Others
• Casino:
o Live Casino
o Baccarat
o Blackjack
o Poker
o Slots
o Others
• Others
Breakup by Device:
• Desktop
• Mobile
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2278&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
