Geospatial Analytics Market is estimated to be US$ 173.47 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% - By PMI
The report "Global Geospatial Analytics Market, By Types of Analysis, By Technology, By Application, By End-users - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Geospatial Analytics Market accounted for US$ 58.32 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 173.47 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%”
Geospatial analytics collects geographic data and imagery from earth observation, GIS, GNSS & positioning, 3D scanning, satellite pictures, location sensors, social media, and mobile devices, visualises it, and helps people and places find each other. Geospatial analytics insights aid decision-making and the formulation of focused marketing tactics to improve lead creation. The improvements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data technologies are driving the growth of the geospatial analytics industry. Artificial intelligence helps businesses run more efficiently by reducing turnaround times, eliminating human errors, automating repetitive activities, analysing trends, and producing the intended results.
Key Highlights:
• September 2018 - Hexagon AB will present its Smart M App portfolio, a simple-to-use platform for creating lightweight and dynamic applications that address a specific need. To deliver geospatial analytics as a service, the solution combines content, business operations, and geoprocessing into a single application.
• Esri inaugurated its latest research and development centre in New Delhi, India, in March 2019. Data science, deep learning, and geospatial artificial intelligence (GeoAI) solutions will be the focus of the new facility.
Analyst View:
Increased demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increased need for geospatial analytics in smart city construction and urban planning are two important drivers influencing the worldwide geospatial analytics market's growth. Furthermore, the use of satellite monitoring to control the spread of COVID-19 has a beneficial impact on market growth. The market's growth is likely to be hampered by the high cost of geospatial analytics, regulatory problems, and a lack of comprehensive government policies on geospatial analytics. Furthermore, throughout the forecast period, the adoption of cloud-based GIS and the increased use of AR and VR technologies in geographic information systems are likely to have a substantial impact on market growth. However, each of these variables is expected to have a significant impact on the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Geospatial Analytics Market accounted for US$ 58.32 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 173.47 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. The global dashboard camera market report segments the market on the basis of type of analysis, technology, application, end-user, and region.
• Based on Analysis, Global Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented into Surface Analysis, Geo-visualization, Network Analysis, and Other Analysis Types.
• Based on Technology, Global Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented into Remote Sensing, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and Other Technologies.
• Based on Application, Global Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented into Surveying, Medicine and Public Safety, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and Other Application.
• Based on End-User, Global Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented into Business, Utility and Communication, Defense and Intelligence, Government, Automotive and Others.
• By Region, the Global Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics of Geospatial Analytics Market:
The geospatial analytics market is a rapidly growing industry that focuses on analyzing and interpreting data related to geographic locations. Geospatial analytics involves the use of various tools and technologies, such as geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing, global positioning systems (GPS), and other spatial data analysis tools to analyze location-based data. The market dynamics of the geospatial analytics market can be analyzed from various perspectives, including market size, growth drivers, key trends, and competitive landscape.
1. Market Size
2. Growth Drivers
3. Key Trends
4. Competitive Landscape
The geospatial analytics market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market include ESRI, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., Bentley Systems, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. These companies are adopting various strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market positions.
In conclusion, the geospatial analytics market is a rapidly growing industry driven by increasing demand for location-based services and real-time data analysis. The market is expected to continue to grow at a significant pace over the next few years, and companies operating in this space are adopting various strategies to strengthen their market positions.
Market Segmentation:
• By Type of Analysis - Surface Analysis, Geo-visualization, Network Analysis, and Other Analysis Types
• By Technology – Remote Sensing, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and Other Technologies
• By Application – Surveying, Medicine and Public Safety, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and Other Application
• By End User – Business, Utility and Communication, Defense and Intelligence, Government, Automotive and Others
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Reason to Purchase Geospatial Analytics Market:
There are several key reasons why a business or an individual may want to purchase geospatial analytics solutions. Some of these reasons include:
1. Improved Decision Making: Geospatial analytics solutions can provide valuable insights into location-based data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions. By analyzing location-based data, businesses can gain a better understanding of customer behavior, market trends, and other key factors that can impact their operations.
2. Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Geospatial analytics solutions can help businesses improve their operational efficiency by optimizing their supply chain management, logistics, and other operational processes. By analyzing location-based data, businesses can identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies in their operations and take corrective action.
3. Competitive Advantage: Geospatial analytics solutions can provide businesses with a competitive advantage by enabling them to make better decisions and operate more efficiently. By leveraging location-based data, businesses can identify new opportunities, optimize their operations, and stay ahead of the competition.
4. Improved Customer Experience: Geospatial analytics solutions can help businesses improve their customer experience by providing them with personalized and location-based services. For example, businesses can use geospatial analytics to send targeted promotions to customers based on their location and preferences.
5. Cost Savings: Geospatial analytics solutions can help businesses save costs by optimizing their operations and reducing waste. By analyzing location-based data, businesses can identify areas where they can reduce costs, such as optimizing their logistics routes or reducing energy consumption.
In conclusion, purchasing geospatial analytics solutions can provide businesses and individuals with several key benefits, including improved decision-making, enhanced operational efficiency, competitive advantage, improved customer experience, and cost savings.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
