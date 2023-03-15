Dashboard Camera Market is estimated to be US$ 10.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.50% - By PMI
The report "Global Dashboard Camera Market, By Technology, By Product Type- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Dashboard Camera Market accounted for US$ 3.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.7 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.50”
Automobile dashboard cameras come in single and dual channel options. Dual channel dashboard cameras can be used by drivers to capture on-road and in-vehicle activities. These cameras are being used by private taxi services like Uber, Bookmycab, and Lyft more frequently. Additionally, they are energy-efficient, have in-built Wi-Fi and GPS for tracking a person's whereabouts in real-time, as well as impact and motion detection features that help with speed detection and accident prevention.
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, Tesla's Sentry mode, which employs the car's cameras as a surveillance system to capture would-be thieves and vandals, has been enhanced to allow owners to view a livestream of the footage.
Analyst View:
The industry is predicted to develop due to rising awareness of in-car safety and favourable government initiatives. Over the next seven years, market growth is likely to be driven by the increasing popularity and success of dashboard cameras in countries such as Russia, France, and Canada. Over the last few years, the rising frequency of automobile thefts and road accidents around the world has driven up product demand. Dashboard cams can also help avoid insurance fraud, like as accidents that are purposefully caused and bogus insurance claims.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Dashboard Camera Market accounted for US$ 3.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.7 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.50%. The global dashboard camera market report segments the market on the basis of technology, vehicle type, product type, and region.
• Based on Technology, Global Dashboard Camera Market is segmented into Basic and Advanced.
• Based on Vehicle Type, Global Dashboard Camera Market is segmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Cars.
• Based on Product Type, Global Dashboard Camera Market is segmented into Single-Lens and Multi Lens.
• By Region, the Global Dashboard Camera Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics:
The global dashboard camera market has gained popularity in the recent years due to a steep rise in the number of accidental deaths. For instance, according to National Vital Statistics Report, June 2019, there were total 169,936 deaths caused due to unintentional injuries which ranks at 3rd position in the cause of deaths. The demand for better assistance system that can guide the driver has emerged as a viable product in the automotive sector. The expansion of the global dashboard camera market studies is further supported by the increase in automobile sales, globally. As the automotive sector is evolving consistently, integration of dashboard cameras has become a prominent trend, worldwide hence flourishing the global dashboard camera market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufactures production statistics 2018, there were total 956,34,593 vehicles produced worldwide in the year of 2018. Furthermore, the widespread popularity of new features of these cameras among the owners of private and commercial vehicles has brought the global dashboard camera market to forefront. Additionally, the strict laws and regulations on road safety in the economy worldwide, drives the market for dashboard camera globally. Several insurance companies also encourage vehicle owners to install these cameras faster as it can help to settle the claim faster, which can help to boost the global dashboard camera market. The declining price of the dashboard cameras is also a positive point for the increasing demand of dashboard cameras.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Dashboard Camera Market, By Technology:
- Basic
- Advanced
Global Dashboard Camera Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Cars
Global Dashboard Camera Market, By Product Type:
- Single Lens
- Multi Lens
Regional Analysis:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, South Korea, China, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East)
For detailed understanding of market dynamics, the global dashboard camera market is analyzed across key regions viz North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the global market. Asia-Pacific region has the major share of the global market followed by other regions. This is mainly due to increase in popularity of dashboard cameras among commercial and private vehicle owners. The rise in the demand for dashboard camera comes from most of the countries, including Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, and others. Moreover, the center emphasis is on fraud protection and road safety to motorists and passengers has led to a rapid increase of the dashboard camera market in Asian countries. North America accounts for the low market share owing to less acceptance, stringent traffic regulations and traffic discipline. However, with the government initiatives to improve pedestrian safety in order to reduce causalities, the demand for these cameras is expected to increase substantially in the region.
YouTube