Tape Storage Market $9.42 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% | Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, Oracle Corp

Tape Storage Market Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Tape storage Market by Component, Technology, Capacity, Use Case, End Use, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030,” the global tape storage market size was valued at $4.31 billion in 2019 to $9.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2030.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the Tape Storage Market 2023-2030 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Tape Storage Market examined in the report include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Overland Tandberg, QStar Technologies, Inc., QUALSTAR CORP., Quantum Corporation, and Spectra Logic Corporation.

CHAPTER 5:TAPE STORAGE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1.Overview

5.2.LTO 1 to LTO 5

5.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3.Market analysis, by country

5.3.LTO 6

5.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3.Market analysis, by country

5.4.LTO 7

5.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3.Market analysis, by country

5.5.LTO 8

5.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3.Market analysis, by country

5.6.LTO 9

5.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3.Market analysis, by country

5.7.DDS 1

5.7.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3.Market analysis, by country

5.8.DDS 2

5.8.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3.Market analysis, by country

5.9.DDS 3

5.9.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.9.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.9.3.Market analysis, by country

5.10.DDS 4

5.10.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.10.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.10.3.Market analysis, by country

5.11.DLT IV

5.11.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.11.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.11.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6:TAPE STORAGE MARKET, BY CAPACITY

6.1.Overview

6.2.Less than 1 TB

6.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3.Market analysis, by country

6.3.1 TB to 200 TB

6.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3.Market analysis, by country

6.4.201 TB to 999 TB

6.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3.Market analysis, by country

6.5.1 PB to 100 PB

6.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3.Market analysis, by country

6.6.More Than 100 PB

6.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3.Market analysis, by country

