Barrel and Block Style Sensors Deliver Identical Switching Distance for All Metals

New Balluff Factor 1 Inductive Sensors Ideal for Automotive, General Factory Automation

FLORENCE, Ky., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available in barrel and block styles, the latest additions to the Balluff inductive sensor portfolio deliver factor 1 capabilities to meet today's manufacturing needs.

The factor 1 technology gives customers the ability to reliably detect ferrous and non-ferrous metals from the same distance, unlike typical inductive sensors which have a reduced range for non-ferrous metals.

This makes them ideal for the automotive industry and general factory automation where components are made with a variety of metals from more durable ferrous options like steel to lighter weight metals such as aluminum. Reading both types of metals with a single sensor eliminates the need to change sensors when the material type is changed, which minimizes downtime.

Additionally, the sensors are weld-field immune or magnetic-field resistant, meaning they aren't affected by the strong electromagnetic fields found in applications like induction hardening and welding systems.

The barrel style sensors are especially well suited for these environments, with brass housings that either have a nickel-free coating or a PTFE coating. Some also offer a PTFE coated sensing face for added protection. This, combined with their extended temperature range — from -40°C to 85°C depending on the sensor, ensures fault-free sensing, even in tough environments. They come in M8, M12 and M18 sizes, designed for flush and non-flush installation with sensing ranges from 1.5 mm to 8 mm.

The block style has an innovative plastic housing with operation and function indicator lights that can be seen from almost any angle. Also available in flush and non-flush, they deliver an impressive sensing range of up to 40 mm, with a temperature range from -25°C to 70°C.

Both the barrel and block-style factor 1 sensors offer easy wiring and setup and are quite robust for tough environments.

Features

Factor 1: Detect ferrous and non-ferrous metals at the same switching distance

Magnetic field immune

