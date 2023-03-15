Artificial Intelligence Chip Market is Projected to Reach $263.6 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 37.1%

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Trends 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an insightful analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others), by Processing Type (Edge, Cloud), by Technology (System On Chip, System in Package, Multi Chip Module, Others), by Application (Nature Language Processing, Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, Others), by Industry Vertical (Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2031 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

Artificial Intelligence Chips, or AI Hardware, are specifically created accelerators for Artificial Neural Networks (ANN). Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Artificial Intelligence Processor, Artificial Intelligence Brain Chip, and Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) are the components of AI chips, and each of them is specifically created for AI. The general-purpose devices known as Central Processing Units (CPUs) can also be employed for some fundamental AI operations. However, they are becoming less valuable as AI develops and is extensively used.

The artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $11.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $263.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market examined in the report include Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Apple, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Mediatek, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Microsemi Corporation.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

Investment research:

The Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Region-wise, the artificial intelligence chip market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America, specifically U.S., remains a significant participant in the artificial intelligence chip market. Major organizations and government institutions in the country are intensely putting resources into the technology to develop and deploy advanced technology solutions in the Healthcare, BFSI, and automotive and transportation industry verticals during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

· The CPU segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global artificial intelligence chip market size, with $4,239.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $92,511.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 36.0%.

· The edge segment was the highest revenue contributor to the artificial intelligence chip industry, with $6,896.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $189,049.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 39.1%.

· The system-on-chip and system-in-package segments collectively accounted for around 72.7% artificial intelligence chip market share in 2021.

· The natural language processing and robotics segments collectively accounted for around 55.3% artificial intelligence chip market share in 2021.

· The healthcare and BFSI segments collectively accounted for around 37.9% market share in 2021.

· North America and Europe collectively accounted for around 61.8% share in 2021.

