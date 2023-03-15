Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Celebrates One Year Anniversary at International Market Place in Waikiki
The brand launched in 2022, boasting a first-of-it-kind experience at the legendary open-air shopping and dining destination
By continually offering discounts and special perks for our beloved customers, we uphold our mission & vision to bring affordable Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls to the local community & tourists alike.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 12, the popular Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, a fun family-centric poke concept featuring Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls, Dole Soft Serve®, and boba milk teas, celebrated its one year anniversary at International Market Place in Waikiki. Co-Founded by Hawai’i born native, Raymond Reyes, Uncle Sharkii’s has seen tremendous growth over the past year and continues to dominate the local market.
— Founder and CEO Fen Reyes
“I was inspired to introduce Uncle Sharkii’s to the world after growing up eating, breathing and experiencing the paradisiacal essence that Hawaii embodies,” stated Co-Founder & COO Raymond Reyes. “The ability to reach so many people through our International Market Place location is just one of many dreams I have for the Uncle Sharkii Ohana. We look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries in the years to come.”
“Uncle Sharkii’s has become a beloved destination at International Market Place and we are naturally very pleased with its ongoing success,” said Desiree Mosiman, general manager of the center. “The team has been wonderful to work with and their special touch with our customers makes for a special dining experience.”
The location’s success comes, in part, to its customer service and strong marketing program that offers a 25% discount for kamaʻāina who show their Hawai’i state ID and promotes a parking validation program.
“By continually offering discounts and special perks for our beloved customers, we uphold our mission and vision to bring affordable Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls to the local community and tourists alike,” said Founder & CEO Fen Reyes.
In addition to serving delicious food and an excellent customer experience, the brand is committed to honoring its Hawaiian roots.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar enjoys locations in three Taubman shopping centers in the U.S., including Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, Calif., and City Creek Center in Salt Lake City. The poke franchise plans to expand its footprint around the world through franchise territories and with a variety of models. The corporate team is dedicated to coaching and training each new franchisee to set them up for success.
“We are the best franchise opportunity out there and we seek driven individuals, with previous ownership experience or not, to open one of our franchises so they can enjoy growth and succeed much like we have at International Market Place,” said Fen Reyes. “Uncle Sharkii will be there for them, navigating challenges and cheering on successes every step of the way.”
For more details on Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ownership, visit www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com.
ABOUT Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® (www.unclesharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.
Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai’i represents. Poke originated from Hawai’i as a snack for fishermen.
Currently, Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawai’i, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.
The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
About International Market Place
International Market Place is a world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment destination located in the heart of Waikiki. The destination features a handpicked mix of upscale and lifestyle brands, including the first Saks Fifth Avenue in Hawaii. For more information, visit ShopInternationalMarketPlace.com and in Japanese ja.shopinternationalmarketplace.com. Instagram: @intlmktplace and in Japanese @intlmktplacejp; Facebook: facebook.com/IntlMktPlace and in Japanese at facebook.com/IntlMktPlaceJP.
