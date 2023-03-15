USGrants.org tracks over 361 funding programs and over $427 million in funding for education programs in the US

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 361 funding programs totaling more than $427 million dollars allocated to various education programs and institutions in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Evaluation of State and Local Education Programs and Policies CFDA 84.305E 1

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020410 006

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP): Special Education Parent Information Centers: Technical Assistance for Parent Centers, Assistance Listing Number 84.328R

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 011223 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $840,000

Develop Curriculum Based, Multidisciplinary Outdoor Education Program

Funding Number: NPS 17 NERO 0094

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $25,000

Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program (PREP) (R25)

Funding Number: PAR 13 085

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $375,000

Firearm and Bow Hunter Safety and Education Program

Funding Number: F17AS00037

Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: $100,000

Canal Classrooms Education Program Support

Funding Number: P17AS00536

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $40,000

Youth Employment and Education Programming at Fort McHenry

Funding Number: NPS 18 NERO 0156

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $99,230

Firearm and Bow Hunter Safety and Education Program (Section 10 Hunter Education Grant Program) REGION 5

Funding Number: F15AS00029

Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) Personnel Development To Improve Services and Results for Children With Disabilities Early Childhood Personnel Center CFDA Number 84.325B

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061812 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,200,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education Program CFDA Number 84.206A

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 050114 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

NIDDK Education Program Grants (R25)

Funding Number: PAR 06 554

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $100,000

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP): Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals with Disabilities Program: Television Access Projects Assistance Listing No. 84

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 022621 003

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $666,000

Advanced Nursing Education Program

Funding Number: HRSA 12 061

Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: $375,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Program (HEP): Transitioning Gang-Involved Youth to Higher Education Program, Assistance Listing Number 84.116Y

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 102921 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $990,000

NATO Public Awareness and Education Program in Croatia

Funding Number: CROPA 08 GR 001 EUR 101707

Agency: Mission to Croatia

Funding Amount: $200,000

Short Term Research Education Program to Increase Diversity in Health Related Research (R25)

Funding Number: RFA HL 10 013

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $106,250

Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 DoD Research and Education Program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions (HBCU/MI) Equipment/Instrumentation

Funding Number: W911NF 18 S 0006

Agency: Department of Defense, Dept of the Army -- Materiel Command

Funding Amount: $600,000

Media Education Program (MEP)

Funding Number: DOS GEO 19 CA 001 040119

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Georgia

Funding Amount: $250,000

Mojave Desert Education Program

Funding Number: P15AS00014

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $146,421

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HIS) STEM and Articulation Program Assistance Listing Number 84.031C

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 043021 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

North Coast Bay and Dunes Outreach and Snowy Plover Education Program

Funding Number: L12AS00006

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $95,000

NIDDK Short Term Education Program for Underrepresented Persons (STEP UP) (R25)

Funding Number: RFA DK 11 011

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP): Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals with Disabilities: Stepping-up Technology Implementation CFDA Number 84.327S

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 022916 001

Agency: ED

Funding Amount: $500,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) Business and International Education Program CFDA Number 84.153A

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 011311 003

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $95,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans (PPOHA) Program, Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.031M

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061322 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $600,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/education-programs

USGrants.org has also tracked more than 890 funding programs from the Department of Education in the United States, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/agency/department-of-education

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.