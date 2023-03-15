USGrants.org tracks over 361 funding programs and over $427 million in funding for education programs in the US
TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 361 funding programs totaling more than $427 million dollars allocated to various education programs and institutions in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Evaluation of State and Local Education Programs and Policies CFDA 84.305E 1
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020410 006
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP): Special Education Parent Information Centers: Technical Assistance for Parent Centers, Assistance Listing Number 84.328R
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 011223 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $840,000
Develop Curriculum Based, Multidisciplinary Outdoor Education Program
Funding Number: NPS 17 NERO 0094
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $25,000
Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program (PREP) (R25)
Funding Number: PAR 13 085
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $375,000
Firearm and Bow Hunter Safety and Education Program
Funding Number: F17AS00037
Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: $100,000
Canal Classrooms Education Program Support
Funding Number: P17AS00536
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $40,000
Youth Employment and Education Programming at Fort McHenry
Funding Number: NPS 18 NERO 0156
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $99,230
Firearm and Bow Hunter Safety and Education Program (Section 10 Hunter Education Grant Program) REGION 5
Funding Number: F15AS00029
Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) Personnel Development To Improve Services and Results for Children With Disabilities Early Childhood Personnel Center CFDA Number 84.325B
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061812 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $1,200,000
Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education Program CFDA Number 84.206A
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 050114 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
NIDDK Education Program Grants (R25)
Funding Number: PAR 06 554
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $100,000
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP): Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals with Disabilities Program: Television Access Projects Assistance Listing No. 84
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 022621 003
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $666,000
Advanced Nursing Education Program
Funding Number: HRSA 12 061
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: $375,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Program (HEP): Transitioning Gang-Involved Youth to Higher Education Program, Assistance Listing Number 84.116Y
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 102921 002
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $990,000
NATO Public Awareness and Education Program in Croatia
Funding Number: CROPA 08 GR 001 EUR 101707
Agency: Mission to Croatia
Funding Amount: $200,000
Short Term Research Education Program to Increase Diversity in Health Related Research (R25)
Funding Number: RFA HL 10 013
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $106,250
Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 DoD Research and Education Program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions (HBCU/MI) Equipment/Instrumentation
Funding Number: W911NF 18 S 0006
Agency: Department of Defense, Dept of the Army -- Materiel Command
Funding Amount: $600,000
Media Education Program (MEP)
Funding Number: DOS GEO 19 CA 001 040119
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Georgia
Funding Amount: $250,000
Mojave Desert Education Program
Funding Number: P15AS00014
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $146,421
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HIS) STEM and Articulation Program Assistance Listing Number 84.031C
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 043021 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
North Coast Bay and Dunes Outreach and Snowy Plover Education Program
Funding Number: L12AS00006
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $95,000
NIDDK Short Term Education Program for Underrepresented Persons (STEP UP) (R25)
Funding Number: RFA DK 11 011
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS): Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP): Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals with Disabilities: Stepping-up Technology Implementation CFDA Number 84.327S
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 022916 001
Agency: ED
Funding Amount: $500,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) Business and International Education Program CFDA Number 84.153A
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 011311 003
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $95,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans (PPOHA) Program, Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.031M
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061322 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $600,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/education-programs
USGrants.org has also tracked more than 890 funding programs from the Department of Education in the United States, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/agency/department-of-education
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
