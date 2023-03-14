HB 4262 of 2023

MICHIGAN, March 14 - Civil rights: other; legislative open records act (LORA); create as part of the freedom of information act. Amends 1976 PA 442 (MCL 15.231 - 15.246) by adding pt. 2. TIE BAR WITH: HB 4261'23, HB 4263'23
Last Action: 3/14/2023 - referred to Committee on Ethics and Oversight
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.