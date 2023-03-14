INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Rite Aid Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid" or "the Company") RAD for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Rite Aid is the subject of a statement released by the DOJ on March 13, 2023. The DOJ alleges that "Rite Aid Dispensed Controlled Substances in Violation of the False Claims Act and the Controlled Substances Act." The statement claims that "Rite Aid knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances." The statement adds, "Rite Aid's pharmacists repeatedly filled prescriptions for controlled substances with obvious red flags, and Rite Aid intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers. These practices opened the floodgates for millions of opioid pills and other controlled substances to flow illegally out of Rite Aid's stores." Based on this news, shares of Rite Aid dropped almost 20% on March 14, 2023.

