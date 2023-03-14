Avid Celebrates Outstanding Achievements of Its Creative Customers at 95th Academy Awards, BAFTAs and ACE Eddies

Avid’s Media Composer and Pro Tools provide the essential advantage for a vast majority productions recognized during the 2023 awards season

Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) congratulates its award-winning and nominated customers for their creative achievements at this year's prestigious entertainment industry awards, including the Oscars®, BAFTAs and the American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddies. A vast majority of productions recognized across categories were crafted using Media Composer® and Pro Tools®, the audio and video creation tools that film and TV professionals rely on.



All of the nominees for the Oscar® for Best Sound at the 95th Academy Awards used Pro Tools, including the winner Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor). Other nominees included Avatar: The Way of Water (Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges); The Batman (Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson); Elvis (David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller); and All Quiet on the Western Front (Viktor Prásil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte), which won the BAFTA for Best Sound.

Nine out of the 10 nominees for the Oscar for Best Picture were edited with Media Composer. Four out of the five nominees for the Oscar for Best Film Editing used Media Composer, including Top Gun: Maverick, edited by Eddie Hamilton, ACE, whose work previously earned him an ACE Eddie Award for Best Edited Dramatic Feature Film in addition to a BAFTA nomination. Other nominees for the Oscar for Best Film Editing included Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE); Elvis (Matt Villa and Johnathan Redmond); and Tár (Monika Willi). Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won the Oscar for Animated Feature Film and also scooped up the ACE Eddie Award for Best Edited Animated Feature Film (Ken Schretzmann, ACE, and Holly Klein) and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film.

Highlighting the welcomed return of all craft award categories to the live Oscars telecast, Avid was invited to provide a complete Media Composer setup on stage, representing state of the art technology for the moment that honored the history and craft of film editing.

“It is an absolute thrill that Hollywood’s creative community chooses Avid’s tools to produce the world’s most memorable and admired storytelling,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO, Avid. “Across Avid, we’re extremely proud of all of our amazing users and we love these moments for celebrating them. Their accomplishments inspire us to continue innovating Media Composer and Pro Tools to push storytelling capabilities further than ever imagined.”

The film and television editing community has trusted Avid tools for over 30 years to continuously achieve excellence in its craft. The Academy first awarded an Oscar for Best Editing to an Avid user in 1996. In 1998, Avid received an Oscar for concept, system design and engineering of Media Composer for motion picture editing, and in 2004 received an Oscar for pioneering the world of digital audio production with Pro Tools.

Listen to leading film and television editors discussing their craft on The Rough Cut podcast, hosted by Matt Feury, Avid’s Senior Director of Artist Relations. Recent episodes feature creative contributors behind this year’s award winners and nominees, including All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick and more.

