Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,843 in the last 365 days.

Daisy Limo Black Car Service celebrates its 18th year of premier airport car service

Airport Limo and Car Service in New Jersey

Airport Car Service

Airport Meet and Greet Service

Airport Meet and Greet Service

Limo Car Service Fleet

Fleet

Daisy Limo Black Car Service celebrates its 18th year of catering premier airport car service in the New Jersey, New York metro area.

Book now and enjoy a luxury Airport Car Service in the tri-state area. Have a safe, comfortable and stress-free journey with us today. Thank you for choosing Daisy Limo Airport”
— Airport Car Service
MONTCLAIR, NJ, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daisy Limo Black Car Service celebrates its 18th year of premier airport car service in the New Jersey, New York metro area.

Daisy Limo Car Service, a leading ground transportation service provider in the New Jersey and New York metro region, offers professional airport transfer services to its resident and corporate clients throughout the tri-state area, including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. The company has served customers since 2005 and is committed to delivering a safe, reliable, and luxurious airport transfer experience. This year we are celebrating our 18th year in the transportation business.

Daisy Limo's airport car services offer a variety of features, such as early or late pickups, meet and greet service, curbside pickup, and flight tracking, ensuring that the drivers arrive at the airport on time. The company also adjusts for any major delays or weather-related problems outside the customers' control based on their flight, providing peace of mind throughout their journey.

The company caters to major airports on the East Coast, such as Newark Airport, JFK Airport, LGA Airport, and Teterboro Airport, as well as PHL, BDL PVD, BOS airports, and many more. Daisy Limo Car Service provides a direct, stress-free ride to the customers' final destination, allowing them to avoid the hassle of rideshare companies or haggling with local taxi companies.

Daisy Limo's professional drivers are hand-picked and have local knowledge, making them an excellent resource for tips and advice on what to do during the customers' stay. With availability in many cities and national airports, Daisy Limo Car Service offers a smooth and comfortable journey from the airport to the customers' destination, making their airport travel experience enjoyable and stress-free.

Book a Daisy Limo Car Service's airport transfer today and experience a luxury airport car service in the tri-state area.

PR Manager
Daisy Limo Car Service
+1 973-340-8777
info@daisylimo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Daisy Limo Black Car Service celebrates its 18th year of premier airport car service

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more