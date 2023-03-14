Adagene Announces Poster Presentations on Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody®, ADG126, at Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April

/EIN News/ -- - Clinical posters detail results of dose escalation portion of phase 1b/2 trials of ADG126 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapies, demonstrating benefits of SAFEbody precision masking technology -



- Additional poster reports preclinical profile for ADG153, a novel masked anti-CD47 IgG1 SAFEbody demonstrating strong in vivo anti-tumor activities in solid tumor models and preferential CD47 target engagement in the tumor microenvironment -

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies, today announced poster presentations at the upcoming AACR Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida from April 14-19, 2023.

Two poster presentations on ADG126 SAFEbody will report results of ongoing phase 1b/2 trials of this masked, anti-CTLA-4 therapy in combination with two different anti-PD-1 treatments at multiple dosing regimens (6 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg). Following an interim update in January reporting compelling safety and confirmed clinical responses for ADG126 combo with toripalimab, detailed results will be presented along with updated data for ADG126 monotherapy in heavily pre-treated patients. Notably, the results of ADG126 in combination with pembrolizumab after repeated dosing to assess late-onset toxicity will also be presented for the first time.

The third poster will review the differentiated preclinical profile of ADG153, an anti-CD47 SAFEbody® in IgG1 isotype, currently in the IND-enabling stage. As expected, IgG1 isotype of masked anti-CD47, ADG153, enables monotherapy efficacy for solid tumors due to strong antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and enhanced antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) effects, while masking anti-CD47 in IgG1 can overcome the safety challenges of CD47- therapies, particularly for potent IgG1-mediated tumor killing proven for both solid and liquid tumors. The poster will also include results demonstrating preferential CD47 target engagement by ADG153 in the tumor microenvironment.

Details for the poster presentations include:

Title: Initial results of a phase 1b/2 study of ADG126 (a masked anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody®) in combination with pembrolizumab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors



Session Date: Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023 (abstract publication on April 14)

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (Eastern time)

Location: Poster Section 47

Poster Board Number: 23

Abstract Number: CT233

Title: Interim results of a phase 1b/2 study of ADG126 (a masked anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody®) monotherapy and in combination with toripalimab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) in patients (pts) with advanced / metastatic solid tumors



Session Date: Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023 (abstract publication on April 14)

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (Eastern time)

Location: Poster Section 47

Poster Board Number: 17

Abstract Number: CT227

Title: ADG153, a novel masked anti-CD47 IgG1 SAFEbody, demonstrates strong in vivo anti-tumor activities in preclinical solid tumor models and preferential CD47 target engagement in the tumor microenvironment



Session Date: Monday, Apr 17, 2023 (abstract publication on March 14)

Session Time: 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM (Eastern time)

Location: Poster Section 23

Poster Board Number: 8

Abstract Number: 2930

The posters will be published on the company’s website at www.adagene.com/pipeline/publications in accordance with the AACR embargo policy.

