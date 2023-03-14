Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,409 in the last 365 days.

Frontier Medicines to Spotlight Lead Candidate, Novel Dual KRASG12C Inhibitor FMC-376, and the Frontier™ Platform at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthrough therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced upcoming presentations featuring preclinical data on its novel dual KRASG12C inhibitor FMC-376 and advances from the Frontier™ Platform. These data will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 14th-19th in Orlando, Florida.

Preclinical data unveiling FMC-376’s discovery and unique mode of action will be featured in an oral mini-symposium on Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents on April 16th, followed by a presentation on the Frontier Platform in an April 18th poster session.

“Decades after the human genome project, there remains a high unmet need for effective and durable breakthrough precision medicines targeting previously undruggable targets like KRAS,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “We are excited to share data showing how our novel dual inhibitor FMC-376 is designed to rapidly and directly shut down both active and inactive KRASG12C. These findings further validate the ability of the Frontier™ Platform to unlock the proteome for the discovery of treatments that can potentially create a better future for people with cancer and other serious conditions.”

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Information

Title:
 Discovery of FMC-376 a novel orally bioavailable inhibitor of activated KRASG12C
Abstract Number: 1142
Oral Session Title: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents
Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 3-5 p.m. ET
   
Title:
 Combining chemoproteomics with machine learning identifies functionally active covalent fragments for hard-to-drug cancer drivers
Abstract Number: 5333
Poster Session Title: High-throughput Screening, Lead Identification and Optimization, and in Silico Drug Discovery
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 1:30-5 p.m. ET
   

About Frontier Medicines
Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing a deep pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of active and inactive KRASG12C. By completely blocking both forms of the KRAS mutation, FMC-376 has the potential to overcome the non-response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:
Victoria Fort
VP, Corporate Affairs
202.361.0445
victoria.fort@frontiermeds.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Frontier Medicines to Spotlight Lead Candidate, Novel Dual KRASG12C Inhibitor FMC-376, and the Frontier™ Platform at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more