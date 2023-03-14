Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and violence in British Columbia Interior

KELOWNA, BC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Oakville North - Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as she makes an announcement to prevent gun crime and violence in British Columbia Interior.

She will be joined by His Worship Tom Dyas, Mayor of the City of Kelowna.

Following the announcement, Parliamentary Secretary Damoff and Mayor Dyas will take questions from the media.

Date

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time

8:30 a.m. PDT

Location

Parkinson Recreation Centre

Playground (outdoor event)

1800 Parkinson Way

Kelowna, British Columbia

N.B. Inclement weather backup plan, the event will be held indoor (Orchard Room).

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada