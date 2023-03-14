Global Sun Care Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sun Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sun Care Products estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sun-Care Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the After Sun Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR

The Sun Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Avon Products Inc.

Bayer Healthcare

Beiersdorf AG

Blistex Inc.

Clarins Group

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Johnson & Johnson

L`Oreal S.A

Neutrogena Corporation

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Industry to Shine with Brighter Prospects

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Challenges in a Nutshell

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Sunscreens and Skin Cancer

Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products

Value Added Features Drive Sales

Demand for Youthful Appearence Add to Market Opportunities

Competition

Leading Players

Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies

Sun Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Fuel Growth in Suncare Products Market

Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients

Novel Ingredients - A Prime Focus Area in Corporate R&D Agenda

Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market

Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up

Preference for Organic Products on Rise

Multi-Functional Products - A Crossover Segment Gaining Popularity

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products

Self-Tanning Products Witness Strong Demand

Industry Witnesses Growing Penetration of Nano Particles in Sun Care Products

Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin - An Emerging Niche

Sun Care Products for Kids - A High Growth Avenue

Smart Devices and Wearables to Determine Sun Exposure Drive Opportunities

Anti-Pollution Sunscreens Gain Entry

Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace

Market Witnesses Evolution of Edible Sunscreens

Lotion Pumps for Sun Care Products Witness Rapid Uptake

Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier

Sunscreens with High SPF under Question Even as their Demand Increases

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

