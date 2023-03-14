Find LionEight ELD at Mid-America Trucking Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- LionEight will be one of the exhibitors at the Mid-America Trucking Show this year. The largest annual trucking event in the world takes place from March 30th to April 1st, 2023. Visitors will be able to find LionEight at booth #40,357 in the North Lobby, where they can learn all the information about their ELD and other devices, as well as their software solutions.
LionEight is currently one of the fastest-growing software companies in the trucking industry. Under the "Ride with the Lions" slogan, their mission is to revolutionize the ELD trucking system and how trucking fleets are organized and managed.
Created by truckers for truckers, LionEight is an FMCSA-certified fleet management solution offering simplified compliance with registered ELD, Dashcams, Real-time GPS tracking, Dispatch and Maintenace solutions, and IFTA Reporting. Here are some of their best features, all available within one platform:
● Smart Dashboard
● Advanced Alerts
● IFTA Reporting
● Vehicle Inspection and Diagnostics
● Unidentified Driving Events
● Maintenance Schedule Solution
● And so much more!
LionEight takes pride in offering unique software made from scratch to help trucking companies streamline, oversee, and optimize their daily workload.
Do not miss LionEight at Mid-America Trucking Show and see all they have prepared for the largest trucking event in the world.
In the meantime, if you wish to know more about their products, feel free to contact them.
Sales
LionEight is currently one of the fastest-growing software companies in the trucking industry. Under the "Ride with the Lions" slogan, their mission is to revolutionize the ELD trucking system and how trucking fleets are organized and managed.
Created by truckers for truckers, LionEight is an FMCSA-certified fleet management solution offering simplified compliance with registered ELD, Dashcams, Real-time GPS tracking, Dispatch and Maintenace solutions, and IFTA Reporting. Here are some of their best features, all available within one platform:
● Smart Dashboard
● Advanced Alerts
● IFTA Reporting
● Vehicle Inspection and Diagnostics
● Unidentified Driving Events
● Maintenance Schedule Solution
● And so much more!
LionEight takes pride in offering unique software made from scratch to help trucking companies streamline, oversee, and optimize their daily workload.
Do not miss LionEight at Mid-America Trucking Show and see all they have prepared for the largest trucking event in the world.
In the meantime, if you wish to know more about their products, feel free to contact them.
Sales
LionEight
+ +1 708-221-9922
sales@lioneight.com