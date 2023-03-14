Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,252 in the last 365 days.

Readout of Virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry today hosted a virtual Ministerial meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on energy and climate in preparation for a MEF leaders meeting to be convened in April by President Biden.  The discussion focused on further actions the major economies can take individually and jointly to accelerate efforts toward keeping a 1.5-degree Celsius limit on warming within reach.  Secretary Kerry introduced ideas to help decarbonize energy, end deforestation, reduce non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions, and advance carbon management technologies.  Secretary Kerry also took the opportunity to underscore the importance of ongoing efforts to evolve the multilateral development bank system to better address global challenges, including accelerating global climate action.  Participants included ministers and other senior officials from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, Egypt, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, as well as senior representatives from the office of the United Nations Secretary-General.

You just read:

Readout of Virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more