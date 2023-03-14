Readout of Virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry today hosted a virtual Ministerial meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on energy and climate in preparation for a MEF leaders meeting to be convened in April by President Biden. The discussion focused on further actions the major economies can take individually and jointly to accelerate efforts toward keeping a 1.5-degree Celsius limit on warming within reach. Secretary Kerry introduced ideas to help decarbonize energy, end deforestation, reduce non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions, and advance carbon management technologies. Secretary Kerry also took the opportunity to underscore the importance of ongoing efforts to evolve the multilateral development bank system to better address global challenges, including accelerating global climate action. Participants included ministers and other senior officials from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, Egypt, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, as well as senior representatives from the office of the United Nations Secretary-General.