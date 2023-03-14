Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Lahbib

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib today in Washington, D.C.  They reemphasized the importance of continued Transatlantic unity and strong measures to support Ukraine in response to Russia’s illegal and unprovoked full-scale invasion.  The Deputy Secretary underscored U.S. opposition to unilateral efforts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Lahbib also discussed the importance of strong U.S.-Belgium cooperation to counter narcotics trafficking.

