GeneDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

/EIN News/ -- Financial results are in line with previously announced preliminary 2022 results; Reiterating 2023 guidance, including total revenue of $205-220 million

Completed financing in January 2023 with $150 million in expected proceeds; fully funded to expected profitability in 2025

GeneDx to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS) (“GeneDx” or the “Company”), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Entering 2023 with a new corporate strategy and a focus on delivering profitable growth, our team is uniquely positioned to enable precision medicine by combining the power of scalable genomic sequence analysis with data from our Centrellis® platform,” said Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx. “We have a significant opportunity to grow testing in pediatric rare disease, expand into the adult and newborn screening markets, and build our data information business. With our strong balance sheet following the successful closing of our recent public offering, we are fully funded through our expected profitability in 2025.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • Announced name change to GeneDx Holdings Corp. and began trading under new ticker (Nasdaq: WGS) in January 2023
  • Announced the closing of an underwritten public offering and concurrent registered direct offering for expected total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million in January 2023, including proceeds from the pending issuance of the additional shares in the direct offering
  • Announced published research underscoring the role of genetic insights demonstrating how the study of rare disease can improve understanding of the biology of common disorders and can aid in the drug discovery and development process
  • Announced presentations at the upcoming 2023 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

Full Year 2022 Business Highlights

  • Completed acquisition of GeneDx, LLC (“Legacy GeneDx”) and corporate restructuring to focus on high growth and profitability by combining scalable exome and whole genome interpretation business with Centrellis® health insights platform
  • Established new management team led by Katherine Stueland as Chief Executive Officer
  • Announced partnership in GUARDIAN genomic newborn screening study, the largest of its kind in North America, to improve population health by identifying more than 250 preventable and treatable conditions
  • Collaborated in research that demonstrated that the use of exome or genome sequencing results in a significantly lower rate of variants of uncertain significance (VUS) compared to panel-based testing, with 30% fewer inconclusive results; research presented at the 2022 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting
  • Presented results from Phase 1 of SeqFirst Study at the 2022 ASHG Annual Meeting, demonstrating broad utility of rapid whole genome sequencing for critically ill newborns
  • Presented research on autism spectrum disorders (ASD) at the Child Neurology Society (CNS) 2022 annual meeting, underscoring the positive outcomes of exome analysis for individuals with ASD
  • Presented results of study on mitochondrial diseases in newborns, supporting the addition of mitochondrial DNA testing to rapid exome sequencing to lead to earlier diagnosis and potential changes in clinical management

“During the fourth quarter, we saw strong momentum across the pro forma continuing operations of GeneDx, particularly in whole exome sequencing, with total volume and whole exome volume increasing by 25.8% and 18.8% year-over-year, respectively. Throughout 2022, the Company delivered strong growth, and expanded pro forma adjusted gross margins to 41% for the fourth quarter of 2022. We believe our strategy to target higher value areas of the genomics market is working, and in 2023 we intend to continue to execute on our plans to improve our operational efficiency and reduce our cash burn,” said Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer of GeneDx.

In the discussion that follows, “Legacy Sema4” refers to the businesses of the Company excluding the Legacy GeneDx business, and the “now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business” refers to reproductive and women’s health testing, which we exited during the first quarter of 2023, somatic tumor testing, which we exited in the fourth quarter of 2022, and COVID-19 testing, which we discontinued in the first quarter of 2022.

Sema4 and GeneDx Combined Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Including Now Discontinued Legacy Sema4 Diagnostic Testing Business1

Combined Company results reported today for the fourth quarter of 2022 include the combination of continuing operations and the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, and total Company results for the full year 2022 include Legacy GeneDx and its revenues and costs only for the partial year period from the closing of the acquisition of Legacy GeneDx. Accordingly, combined Company results for 2021 do not include revenues or costs from Legacy GeneDx.

Combined Company revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $61.4 million, compared to $57.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 6.2%. Combined Company revenue for the full year of 2022 was $234.7 million, compared to $212.2 million in 2021, representing an increase of 10%.

Total Company gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was (27)%, with an adjusted gross margin of 7%2 in the quarter. Total Company gross margin for the full year of 2022 was (11)%. Adjusted gross margin for the full year of 2022 was 5%2.

Total Company net operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($324.8) million. Total Company adjusted net operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($72.7) million2. Total Company net operating loss for the full year of 2022 was ($667.6) million. Total Company adjusted net operating loss for the full year of 2022 was ($326.0) million2.Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $138.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

GeneDx Pro Forma Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results from Continuing Operations1

Pro forma results from continuing operations for GeneDx reported today include the combination of Legacy GeneDx and only the data and information business of Legacy Sema4, and assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of 2022 and 2021. Continuing operations exclude revenues and costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostics testing business.

Pro forma revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $45.8 million, compared to $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 32%. Pro forma revenues from continuing operations for the full year of 2022 was $171.0 million, compared to $123.7 million in 2021, representing an increase of 38%.

Pro forma adjusted gross margin from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 41%. Pro forma adjusted gross margin for the full year of 2022 was 39%2.

Full Year 2023 Guidance 

GeneDx is reiterating its previously issued full year 2023 guidance.

The continuing operations of GeneDx, excluding revenues and direct costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, are expected to:

  • Generate revenues between $205 to $220 million for full year 2023;
  • Expand gross margin profile in 2023 and beyond;
  • Use $95 to$110 million of net cash in 2023 for continuing operations. Inclusive of servicing obligations of the exited business activities, the Company’s cash burn in 2023 is expected to be in the range of $130 to $145 million; and
  • Turn profitable in 2025.

1 The pro forma unadjusted and adjusted results from continuing operations for 2022 and the comparable results for 2021 are presented on a pro forma basis assuming Legacy GeneDx and the Company were combined for the entirety of 2021 and 2022 and exclude the revenues and costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, and include the combination of the Legacy GeneDx diagnostic business revenues and costs with the data and information revenues and associated costs derived from the Legacy Sema4 business. Actual total Company results include the results of the Legacy GeneDx business only from the date of the Company’s acquisition of Legacy GeneDx on April 29, 2022, the purchase accounting associated with the acquisition of Legacy GeneDx, and also include the financial impacts of exited Legacy Sema4 business activities for the full year.

2 Adjusted gross margin and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

GeneDx will host a conference call today, March 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2023 reported revenue guidance, our expectations regarding our gross margin profile in 2023 and beyond, our use of cash for continuing operations and our cash burn in 2023 and our turning profitable in 2025, our expectations for our growth and future investment in our business, our expectations regarding our plans to pursue new strategic direction, improve our operational efficiency and reduce our cash burn and our ability to scale to profitability, the associated cost savings of our business exits and impact on our gross margins. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2022, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.  

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The Company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tricia Truehart
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Kahan
Press@GeneDx.com

Pro forma select volume and revenue from Continuing Operations in the table below assumes Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of the applicable quarter(s) and are calculated based on the construct of our continuing operations inclusive of Legacy GeneDx combined with data revenues and associated costs from Legacy Sema4. Pro forma select metrics are presented for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred had the GeneDx acquisition been completed on such dates or that may occur in the future.

Pro Forma Select GeneDx Volume & Revenue from Continuing Operations

  4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22
Volumes          
Whole Exome, Whole Genome 6,619 7,397 7,579 7,722 7,862
Exome based Panels 2,725 2,630 3,141 2,983 3,013
Hereditary Cancer 3,938 6,429 7,391 5,445 6,069
Other individual gene tests and multi-gene disease panels 25,550 24,610 27,446 28,764 31,891
Total 38,832 41,066 45,557 44,914 48,835
           
Revenue          
Whole Exome, Whole Genome $15.3 $18.4 $21.1 $24.0 $23.3
Exome based Panels $1.9 $2.4 $2.4 $2.3 $2.0
Hereditary Cancer $2.4 $2.8 $3.8 $3.5 $4.4
Other individual gene tests and multi-gene disease panels $12.4 $12.8 $10.5 $15.6 $14.3
Data Information $2.6 $1.6 $2.3 $1.8 $1.9
Total $34.7 $38.0 $40.1 $47.2 $45.8
           

Unaudited Pro forma select financial information assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of the year and is calculated based on the construct of our continuing operations inclusive of Legacy GeneDx combined with data revenues and associated costs from Legacy Sema4. Unaudited Pro forma select financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred had the Legacy GeneDx acquisition been completed on such dates or that may occur in the future.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
(in thousands)

  GeneDx Continuing
Operations		 Legacy Sema4
Discontinued Business 		Combined GeneDx and
Sema
Revenue 45,824 15,526 61,350
Adjusted Cost of Services 27,000 30,093 57,093
Adjusted Gross Margin 18,824 (14,566) 4,257
Adjusted Gross Margin % 41.6% (93.8)% 6.9%
       

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
(in thousands)

  GeneDx Continuing
Operations		 Legacy Sema4
Discontinued Business 		Combined GeneDx and
Sema4
Revenue 171,042 112,457 283,499
Adjusted Cost of Services 103,962 147,868 251,831
Adjusted Gross Margin 67,080 (35,412) 31,668
Adjusted Gross Margin % 39.2% (31.5)% 11.2%
       

Total Company results below for the fourth quarter of 2022 include the combination of continuing operations and the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, and Total Company results for the full year 2022 include Legacy GeneDx and its revenues and costs only for the partial year period since the time of acquisition. Accordingly, Total Company results for 2021 do not include revenues or costs from Legacy GeneDx.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Reconciliation of Revenue to Adjusted Gross Margin & Adjusted Operating Loss
(unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2022   2022
  (in thousands)   (in thousands) 
Revenue      
Diagnostic test revenue 59,344   227,334
Other Revenue 2,006   7,361
Total Revenue 61,350   234,694
Cost of Service 77,676   261,444
Gross (Loss) Profit (16,326)   (26,750)
Gross Margin (27)%   (11)%
       
Depreciation and Amortization 19,994   31,328
Stock-based compensation 412   5,080
Restructuring costs 177   1,926
Adjusted Gross (Loss) Profit 4,257   11,585
Adjusted Gross Margin 7%   5%
       
Research & Development 24,366   86,203
Depreciation and Amortization 9,150   14,960
Stock-based compensation (937)   1,755
Restructuring costs 966   3,260
Adjusted Research & Development 15,187   66,227
       
Selling & Marketing 31,797   134,913
Depreciation and Amortization 1,226   3,271
Stock-based compensation (149)   6,498
Restructuring costs 3,272   7,979
Adjusted Selling & Marketing 27,448   117,166
       
General & Administrative & Related Party Expense 42,249   209,642
Depreciation and Amortization 3,670   9,749
Stock-based compensation 1,096   28,642
Restructuring costs 1,532   11,570
Transaction and acquisition costs 1,588   5,439
Adjusted General & Administrative & Related Party 34,362   154,241
       
Total Adjusted Operating Expenses 76,998   337,634
       
Impairment Loss 210,145   210,145
       
Loss from Operations (324,883)   (667,652)
Depreciation and Amortization 34,040   59,309
Stock-based compensation 423   41,976
Restructuring costs 5,947   24,735
Transaction and acquisition costs 1,588   5,439
Impairment Loss 210,145   210,145
Adjusted loss from operations (72,740)   (326,049)
       

The financial statements that follow represents our preliminary unaudited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, subject to change, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  Results include the combination of Legacy GeneDx and Legacy Sema4 with the activities of Legacy GeneDx only from the time of acquisition.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  December 31,
  2022   2021 Audited
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,933     $ 400,569  
Restricted cash   13,470        
Accounts receivable, net   42,634       26,509  
Due from related parties   708       54  
Inventory, net   13,665       33,456  
Prepaid expenses   11,822       19,154  
Other current assets   6,390       3,802  
Total current assets   212,622       483,544  
Property and equipment, net   51,527       62,719  
Intangible assets, net   186,650        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   32,758        
Long-term restricted cash   900       900  
Other assets   6,485       6,930  
Total assets $ 490,942     $ 554,093  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 46,017     $ 44,693  
Accrued expenses   38,861       20,108  
Due to related parties   3,593       2,623  
Contract liabilities   40       473  
Current portion of lease liabilities   6,121        
Other current liabilities   49,665       33,387  
Total current liabilities   144,297       101,284  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   6,250       11,000  
Long-term lease liabilities   60,013        
Other liabilities   22,000       21,907  
Deferred taxes   2,659        
Warrant liability   418       21,555  
Earn-out contingent liability   1,600       10,244  
Total liabilities   237,237       165,990  
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)      
       
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively          
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 388,511,138 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and $0.0001 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized, 242,647,604 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021   38       24  
Additional paid-in capital   1,378,088       963,520  
Accumulated deficit   (1,124,421 )     (575,441 )
Total stockholders’ equity   253,705       388,103  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 490,942     $ 554,093  
               

GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2022   2021 Audited   2020 Audited
Revenue          
Diagnostic test revenue $ 227,334     $ 205,100     $ 175,351  
Other revenue   7,360       7,095       3,971  
Total revenue   234,694       212,195       179,322  
Cost of services   261,444       228,797       175,296  
Gross (loss) profit   (26,750 )     (16,602 )     4,026  
Research and development   86,203       105,162       72,700  
Selling and marketing   134,913       112,738       63,183  
General and administrative   203,329       205,988       100,742  
Related party expenses   6,312       5,659       9,395  
Impairment loss   210,145              
Loss from operations   (667,652 )     (446,149 )     (241,994 )
Other income (expense):          
Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities   70,229       198,401        
Interest income   2,541       79       506  
Interest expense   (3,207 )     (2,835 )     (2,474 )
Other income, net   57       5,114       2,622  
Total other income, net   69,620       200,759       654  
Loss before income taxes   (598,032 )     (245,390 )     (241,340 )
Income tax benefit   49,052              
Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (548,980 )   $ (245,390 )   $ (241,340 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding, Class A common stock   337,819,680       108,077,439       5,131  
Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock   (1.63 )     (2.27 )     (47,036 )
                       

GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2022   2021 Audited   2020 Audited
Operating activities          
Net loss $ (548,980 )   $ (245,390 )   $ (241,340 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization expense   59,309       21,807       11,734  
Stock-based compensation expense   41,975       219,421       120,231  
Change in fair value of warrant and contingent liabilities   (70,229 )     (198,401 )      
Income tax benefit   (49,124 )            
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   (1,125 )     2,129        
Non-cash lease expense   2,225       1,555       2,400  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         301        
Impairment loss   210,145              
Amortization of debt issuance costs   518       66        
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of business:          
Accounts receivable   5,527       5,535       (10,611 )
Inventory   4,600       (10,624 )     (8,979 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,130       (14,250 )     2,498  
Due to/from related parties   317       1,433       (442 )
Other assets   (2 )     (1,861 )     1,175  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   34,459       25,916       14,805  
Contract liabilities   (433 )     (1,310 )     (559 )
Other current liabilities   (19,467 )     3,239       15,960  
Net cash used in operating activities $ (319,155 )   $ (190,434 )   $ (93,128 )
           
Investing activities          
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired $ (127,004 )   $     $  
Purchases of property and equipment   (7,156 )     (9,400 )     (24,094 )
Development of internal-use software assets   (7,166 )     (11,386 )     (7,880 )
Net cash used in investing activities $ (141,326 )   $ (20,786 )   $ (31,974 )
           
Financing activities          
Proceeds from issuance of Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs $     $     $ 117,324  
Proceeds from PIPE issuance   197,659       350,000        
Proceeds from equity infusion from the merger, net of redemptions         442,684        
Legacy Sema4 Shareholder payout         (230,665 )      
Payment of transaction costs         (51,760 )      
Stock Appreciation Rights payout         (3,795 )      
Repayment of long-term debt         (8,741 )      
Exercise of stock options   2,948       1,271        
Proceeds from long-term debt               15,928  
Long-term debt principal payments         (1,000 )     (186 )
Debt issuance costs         (537 )      
Finance lease principal payments   (3,292 )     (3,728 )     (4,010 )
Net cash provided by financing activities $ 197,315     $ 493,729     $ 129,056  
           
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (263,166 )   $ 282,509     $ 3,954  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of year   401,469       118,960       115,006  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of year $ 138,303     $ 401,469     $ 118,960  
                       

