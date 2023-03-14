Endowance Solutions Announces Their Duet360 IIoT Software Going Beyond Predictive Maintenance

Endowance Solutions is reinventing the predictive maintenance area in the manufacturing field by going beyond just detecting anomalies and issues.

/EIN News/ -- Stateline, Nevada, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endowance Solutions is reinventing predictive maintenance for the manufacturing industries around the world through their integrated machine software that offers the best solutions to mechanical problems before they occur saving companies millions of dollars in the process and machines stay operational which increases their revenue.

As predictive maintenance continues to become part of the mainstream manufacturing process companies are finding the data that comes from it to be overwhelming and hard to understand. Unplanned downtime causes millions of dollars in lost revenue and businesses struggle when trying to scale their operations and work around a mechanical problem.

Endowance’s IIoT and OneOffice 360 software programs are unique to the industry because of the automated process that equips companies with the ability to easily understand large amounts of data that comes from predictive maintenance software.

If any anomalies are detected through Endowance’s Duet 360 IIoT software it instantly starts an automated and actionable solution for companies to deal with the anomalies detected in the machine. Field service or maintenance is scheduled, parts are dispatched and crisis averted.

By knowing what kind of impact an anomaly in a machine will have is not enough, a company needs to know how to respond, and quickly. By seamlessly integrating predictive maintenance and business processes, companies can avoid downtime and increase capacity and are able to drive more revenue.

This is a crucial component that allows companies to scale up their production output because it avoids the confusion that manufacturers have to deal with when trying to understand loads of data sent to them from typical IIoT softwares they have on their machines.

The software is the first of its kind and can be seamlessly integrated into the current business models in place. Integrating IIoT into your business processes used to be cumbersome and time consuming. Endowance’s out of the box solution removes risk and accelerates value.

Currently most companies have an 8% to 10% revenue stream that comes from aftermarket parts. The baseline for aftermarket revenues should be at least 25%. Companies that don’t meet the 25% are leaving a lot of money on the table.

Endowance’s Duet360 IIoT software enables companies to reach the 25% mark in aftermarket parts for revenue through their integrated automated system for predictive maintenance solutions. This is helping companies to earn millions of more dollars per year.

Endowance’s revolutionary predictive maintenance software enables companies that have already moved into predictive maintenance software to take the next step to higher revenue. They also work with companies that haven’t yet made the switch to predictive maintenance to help guide them into the next stage of higher profitability.



About: Endowance Solutions is a product innovation company leading the way with business solutions driven by technology. Their IIoT, OneOffice and Duet360 solutions assist companies in driving business revenue in the Aftermarket for parts and service. Based in Stateline, Nevada, Endowance Solutions is a leading provider of predictive maintenance systems.







Media Contact:

Name: Christopher Altherr

Email Address: marketing@endowance.com



