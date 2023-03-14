Washington Water Service Finalizes Acquisition of Bethel Greenacres Water Association

/EIN News/ -- GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following approval by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) in February 2023, Washington Water Service (Washington Water)—a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group)—has closed the acquisition of Bethel Greenacres Water Association’s water system assets.



The Bethel Greenacres system includes 200 residential customer connections in Graham, Wash., adjacent to Washington Water’s East Pierce system. Washington Water has been serving Bethel Greenacres customers through an operation and maintenance agreement since September 2022. The utility plans to continue investing in the Bethel Greenacres system to support the provision of safe, reliable water service to its customers for their everyday and emergency needs, both now and in the future.

“We appreciate working with the Bethel Greenacres team and WUTC to complete this transfer, and we are pleased to officially welcome Bethel Greenacres customers to the Washington Water family,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the opportunity to provide Bethel Greenacres residents high-quality water, excellent service, and significant value; it’s in our promise: quality, service, and value.”

About Washington Water Service and California Water Service Group

Washington Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility service to 37,500 customer connections in Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, King, San Juan, and Thurston counties, as well as wastewater service on Orcas Island. It is a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. In total, Group serves more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Washington Water and Group apart is their commitment to enhancing the quality of life for their customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the company’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to their strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.wawater.com and www.calwatergroup.com.

