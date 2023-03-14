Dr. Kiame Mahaniah and Mary McGeown Appointed Executive Office of Health and Human Services Undersecretaries 

BOSTON — Today, Secretary of Health and Human Service Kate Walsh announced Dr. Kiame Mahaniah will join EOHHS as Undersecretary for Health effective April 24, and Mary McGeown will join as Undersecretary for Human Services effective April 10. Both will help lead the work of the largest secretariat in state government, programs of which directly serve one in four residents of the Commonwealth.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kiame and Mary to EOHHS, where their expertise will add a great deal to our work to support the health, resilience and independence of Commonwealth residents,” said Secretary Walsh. “With years of experience as a physician, Kiame brings with him first-hand understanding of the need for equitable, high-quality, affordable care to create better health outcomes for our residents. Mary returns to EOHHS with a wealth of expertise in human services, after years of leadership at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, with a deep understanding of how we can most effectively serve our most vulnerable residents.”

“I am grateful to Secretary Walsh for the opportunity to further promote health equity and ensure the highest quality of care for people in Massachusetts,” said Dr. Mahaniah. “My career has been geared towards improving the quality of life of those most in need in my circles of responsibility. To be part of the team that designs and manages some of the systems most crucial to the wellbeing of our state is a privilege, and the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“I am honored to join Secretary Walsh’s team, as we work to support all Massachusetts residents, particularly individuals with disabilities, children, youth, and families,” said Mary McGeown. “I look forward to working collaboratively to strengthen health, resilience, and independence for residents across the Commonwealth.”

Dr. Mahaniah is a practicing physician in the field of addiction and primary care and has most recently served as CEO of Lynn Community Health Center. There, he led the transition into value-based care. An avid teacher and committed mentor, he is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Mahaniah is the outgoing Board Chair of the Community Care Cooperative and is an active member of the Health Equity Compact. He holds an MBA from UMass Amherst, a medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University, and a BA from Haverford College.

Mary McGeown has provided executive leadership to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (MSPCC) since 2012, where she was responsible for MSPCC’s advocacy for policies, services, and organizational fund development and stakeholder support. Prior to joining MSPCC, Mary held various leadership roles in Massachusetts state government, including Chief of Staff for EOHHS and Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Youth Services. Currently, she co-chairs the Massachusetts Families and Children Requiring Assistance Advisory Board and the Boston Children’s Hospital Board Committee on Community Service. Mary holds a BS in broadcast journalism from Boston University.

