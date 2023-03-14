DISCOVER THE POWER OF A FATHER FIGURE IN DORIS HOWE’S LATEST BOOK
Join Doris Howe on an emotional journey filled with laughter, tears, and a sense of love and hope.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread" is an exciting and inspiring book that will change the way you think about the role of fathers in children's lives. Written by a dedicated missionary named Doris Howe, who has spent over 24 years working as an adoption caseworker, she believes that God has given her the assignment to showcase the positives that happen in children's lives when they have both a mother and a father, it is a collection of true stories that emphasize the positive results of having a traditional family structure.
The book is filled with tales of children who have overcome adversity and thrived under the care of loving parents. It illustrates firsthand how the presence of a mother and father in a child's life can make a profound difference and how adoption can change lives for the better. Whether an individual is considering adoption or wants to be reminded of the beauty of family, this book is a must-read. Not only informative, it is also an emotional journey that will evoke different feelings such as laughter, tears, and a sense of love and hope.
The Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo on March 3-5, 2023 is an opportunity to get a signed copy of "Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference" by Doris Howe. The event is a celebration of talent, culture, and love for written art, where readers can discover new favorites and be surrounded by fantastic reads. Also available for purchase via the author’s website: https://dorishowebooks.com/.
